8x World Wakeboarding Champion Harley Clifford Partners With CBD Co. Socati

byJavier Hasse
November 4, 2020 4:05 pm
CBD producer Socati Corp. has partnered with eight-time world wakeboarding champion Harley Clifford.

Within his role as health product advisor and brand ambassador, Clifford will provide insight as to how future CBD ingredients and private label products can aid active performance and recovery. This cooperation is part of a larger trend of collaboration between CBD producers and sports professionals. 

Socati CEO Josh Epstein told Benzinga his team is very happy to be working with Clifford. He expects the company to leverage the athlete’s “experience as a world-class athlete to bridge the gap between sport and CBD.

“We know he will be able to provide valuable insights on what top athletes need and want in their recovery products which will help our product formulation team truly understand this niche consumer demographic. With Harley’s input and partnership, we strongly believe we’re positioned to create the next generation of recovery products in the CBD space,” Epstein concluded.

