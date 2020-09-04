'Is It A Bird? Is It A Plane?' No, It's A Drone Dropping Free Weed To Promote Legalization

On Thursday afternoon, a flying drone dropped hundreds of baggies containing free cannabis samples in a square in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

A pro-legalization campaign was organized by a Telegram group called "The Green Drone".

The bags, which were grabbed by the dozen by pedestrians, contained free samples of marijuana and business cards which advertised a cannabis delivery service via drone.

Before dropping the bags, the organizers left a message hinting the operation in the Telegram group.

"It's time my dear brothers. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the green drone, handing out free cannabis from the sky... Enjoy my beloved brothers, this is your pilot brother, making sure we all get some free love," read the message.

The organizers also stated that this was the launch of the 'rain of cannabis' project, that will drop 1 kilogram of cannabis every week in different locations across the country, divided into bags of 2 grams, reported The Jerusalem Post.

הזייה בכיכר רבין: רחפן הטיל מהשמיים עשרות שקיות של מריחואנה. מי שעומד מאחורי המיזם זאת קבוצה שמכנה את עצמה "הרחפן הירוק". בגלל שלא חישבו נכון את הרוח, רוב החומר התפזר על הכביש באבן גבירול. עוברי אורח נהנו מהשלל@ynetalerts pic.twitter.com/xeziJsH950 — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) September 3, 2020

Two Suspects Arrested: While medical cannabis has been regulated in Israel, adult-use continues to be illegal. Consumption and possession of small quantities is decriminalized, but distribution is considered a criminal offense.

Israel Police seized over 100 bags and arrested two suspects. A police investigation was launched shortly after.

“The distribution of a suspected narcotic substance is considered as trafficking a dangerous drug in all respects and the arrested suspects will be investigated accordingly,” a police spokesperson said, as reported The Times of Israel.

Bags confiscated by the Police. Photo distributed by the Israel Police.



