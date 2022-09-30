OG Kush Changed Weed Culture: These 7 Strains Carry Its Legacy

By WeedMaps' Dante Jordan, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

In the world of weed, strains come and strains go, but the strains that develop legacies find ways to keep giving back to weed culture over the years — OG Kush is one of those strains.

Original Kush, best known as OG Kush, is the don dada of cannabis. It's the #1 most popular strain on Weedmaps, the reigning Strain Madness champion, and the true backbone of West Coast cannabis culture today.

OG Kush is perhaps the first strain to reach both mass popularity in the mainstream and legendary status within cannabis culture. Which is why OG Kush has been used to breed other strains that furthered the culture and industry.

We've rounded up seven of the strains every savvy cannabis consumer who likes OG Kush should know about.

History of OG Kush

As with most historical cannabis strains, the exact history and genetics of OG Kush are hard to confirm. Is it a Chemdog cross? Did it come from some random bagseed long ago? Did someone hike up the Hindu Mountains and pull it directly out of the ground? No one knows the What of OG Kush, all we know is the Who and Where.

Matt “Bubba” Berger and Josh D brought OG Kush to fruition. At some point in the 1990s, Bubba brought the strain to Florida from Amsterdam, and after working it for some time, he flew out to California with the seeds and gave OG Kush to supreme grower Josh D to maximize the plant's potential. Josh D worked his magic and the rest is history.

Since OG's birth in 1992, the strain has gained worldwide notoriety and has been instrumental in creating some of your favorite weed strains of today.

Find OG Kush strains

7 strains from OG Kush

Tahoe OG

Tahoe OG will get you high as hell. Straight up. It's top reported effects are relaxed, euphoric, and hungry, which is cannacode for “my god, you are about to be absolutely stoned.”

Tahoe OG is the most notable OG Kush phenotype, meaning it came directly from the seeds of the parent strain; it's not a hybrid of OG Kush and something else. Think of phenotypes in terms of kittens. A litter could have 5 kits from the same parents, but for some reason they all look and act differently. The same applies to weed.

Tahoe OG nugs are flooded with orange hairs, white trichomes, and appear a bit darker and denser than the Original. Still, that classic earthy citrus smell of Kush remains intact.

Find Tahoe OG strains

Bubba Kush

Bubba Kush is probably the most well-known Kush strain not-named OG Kush. We can thank breeder Matt Berger, rappers, and pop culture for that one.

The result of accidental pollination of a Kush strain by an alleged Northern Lights, Bubba Kush is an indica-dominant powerhouse. Its top reported effects are euphoric, relaxed, and happy, so expect to be chillin' on the couch with a full Netflix queue.

Though an OG descendant, the indica genetics in Bubba's lineage gives a totally different look and feel. Instead of the citrusy and earthy Kush flavors, Bubba nugs give off a sweet, almost grape-like aroma that transfers into a sweet earthy flavor that many describe as a hashish taste.

Find Bubba Kush strains

SFV OG

San Fernando Valley Kush OG, or SFV OG, is another well-known phenotype of the legendary OG Kush. It should not be confused with SFV OG Kush, a cross of a Kush and an Afghani landrace.

SFV OG gives off a strong lemony and piney aroma that you can hear from a mile away. Ya know, cause it's loud. Another potent Kush phenotype, the top reported effects are relaxed, euphoric, and giggly.

Like Tahoe OG, SFV can hit you with that “Wow, I am outta there” type of high that is best suited for experienced consumers. If you're new to weed, but want to give it a whirl, maybe ease into it with a vape pen as vape effects tend to be lighter and shorter-lived than flower or dabs.

Find SFV OG strains

Fire OG

Fire OG crosses OG Kush with an SFV OG Kush variety. It's a sativa-dominant hybrid whose top reported effects are: hungry, relaxed, and sleepy.

Fire OG buds kick off a complex mix of chemmy, piney, and lemony scents and appear flooded with red and orange hairs, hence the name.

Fire OG is one of the lesser-known Kush hybrids, but you're probably familiar with what came from it: White Fire OG, also known as WiFi OG.

Find Fire OG strains

Headband

Headband is an OG Kush x Sour Diesel hybrid with a reputation for providing heavy cerebral effects that wrap around the head like a — you guessed it — Headband. Its top reported effects are: euphoric, focused, and relaxed.

Headband looks like the other OG strains with its green and orange-colored buds; however, the smell is more distinguished as it gives off a funky cheese scent and a little bit of a diesel undertone, showing off those Chemdog and Skunk genetics from Sour Diesel.

Find Headband strains

True OG

True OG is as OG as they come when we're talking Kush hybrids. It was bred by backcrossing OG plants over and over until the result was the perfect indica-dominant OG Kush hybrid. Its most reported effects are: euphoric, focused, and relaxed.

True OG has a more skunky and piney type aroma than the earthy OGs before it. It's an excellent strain to dab. The hash really brings out those super loud skunky and piney flavors followed by a super stoney high.

Find True OG strains

GSC

Out of any strain that has come from OG Kush, or been influenced by its genetics, GSC has had the biggest impact on modern cannabis culture.

Originally known as Girl Scout Cookies, this cross of OG Kush with Durban Poison produces bulbous nugs that are absolutely blanketed by white trichomes. We could get into effects, but the Girl Scout legacy goes way past consumption.

This strain is an absolute staple in California, and now you see Cookies hybrids in dispensaries all around the world. Its impact on the cannabis world is undeniable, so is the fact that it wouldn't exist without the Original Kush.

Find GSC strains

Find hundreds of strains and where to buy them on Weedmaps Strains.