FinCanna Capital's The Galley Obtains California Cannabis Distribution License

FinCanna Capital Corp. (OTC: FNNZF) announced Thursday that one of its portfolio companies, QVI Inc., will now be able to transport cannabis to stores and retail outlets.

QVI, which does business as The Galley, has obtained a Distribution Type 11 license from the California Bureau of Cannabis Control.

The Sonoma County-based cannabis product maker, which recently acquired a manufacturing license, will now be able to offer a "full spectrum of licensed services."

Its facility will produce a plethora of cannabis products, such as tinctures, edibles, pre-rolls, gummies, beverages and chocolates.

"This distribution license allows us to deliver additional important services to our clients, greatly simplifying their transport and logistics requirements, allowing them to focus on what they do best, which is to build great brands," QVI co-founder Annie Holman said in a statement.

"We are currently onboarding new co-manufacturing clients at our state-of-the-art facility and are pleased to now provide all distribution related services in becoming a true 'one-stop' service provider."

The Galley plans to start shipping products in the next three to five weeks.

FinCanna Capital CEO Andriyko Herchak said the distribution license is an important achievement for the company because it connects the licensed supply chain from cultivation to retail.

"This end-to-end capability further enhances their value proposition to cannabis brands looking to scale their business," he said.

"QVI's superior competitive positioning supports long-term growth as they continue to build on the strong demand for their services they are currently experiencing."