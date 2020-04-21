Rob Gronkowski And Other Stars Align With CBDMedic To Support Arthritis Foundation

Celebrities have partnered with CBDMedic to support the Arthritis Foundation's severely at-risk, elderly and immunocompromised populations who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

NFL star Rob Gronkowski, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek, "Live Rescue" host Matt Iseman, and several other stars will partake in “Survive & Thrive: COVID-19 Celebrity Challenge,” a series of physical and personal challenges, hosted live on the Facebook channel of the Arthritis Foundation on Wednesday, April 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

The event will raise critical crisis funds to support the Arthritis Foundation programs.

“There are 54 million Americans with arthritis, and many of them are struggling right now with mobility challenges and isolation during COVID-19,” Gronkowski said. “This event will be a mix of entertainment and challenges that help viewers understand what people with arthritis are currently facing. We want to help folks understand how to not only survive, but thrive during this period.”

Additional participants include Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, Ice Shaker founder Chris Gronkowski, fitness trainer to the stars Harley Pasternak, James Beard Award-winning Chef Ming Tsai and Walgreens President Richard Ashworth.

CBDMEDIC and Gronkowski have donated $200,000 to the campaign.

“Our mission at Abacus is to help people who are living with pain, and this is why we’ve come to support the Arthritis Foundation at this critical time,” said Perry Antelman CEO of Abacus Health Products (OTC: ABAHF), maker of CBDMEDIC products. “The elderly and people with arthritis need our help now more than ever, and we’re thankful to all the celebrity participants for helping spread awareness and raising funds to support the Arthritis Foundation’s patient community.”

Former New England Patriots tight end and Abacus Health spokesman Rob Gronkowski. Photo courtesy of Abacus Health.