Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Goes Virtual

DETROIT, April 13, 2020 -- The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America is going virtual.

Due to the situation surrounding COVID-19, and out of the best interests of our attendees and staff, Benzinga is bringing its popular Cannabis Capital Conference online!

This event is set to take place on Monday, June 1, 2020, and will act as one of many virtual events aimed at creating a meeting place that allows attendees to connect from anywhere.

“As the ability to connect online becomes increasingly important, Benzinga sees virtual events as the new way to connect and network in B2B,” said Jason Raznick, CEO of Benzinga.

Benzinga’s first Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live and On-Demand presentations from top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis space.

Whether you are an investor, cannabis executive, or someone interested in the space, this event will provide everything you need — from investment opportunities to industry insight.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe. Click HERE to pre-register for this event and receive updates regarding the Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference.