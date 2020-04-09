Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ex-Doyen Elements CEO Settles Stock Fraud Allegations With SEC
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 09, 2020 1:27pm   Comments
Share:
Ex-Doyen Elements CEO Settles Stock Fraud Allegations With SEC

Former Doyen Elements CEO Geoff Thompson has settled fraud charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Back in 2017, Doyen Elements had plans to go public on the OTC market, but started raising money online beforehand, implying small investors would be awarded after the company’s initial public offering, according to the SEC. 

Thompson was subsequently sued by the SEC, which alleged that the former CEO — acting via a company called Accelera Innovations Inc. and Synergistic Holdings LLC — sold around $1.7 million worth of Accelera stock in a sale that was not registered or reported as an exemption from registration.

The allegations ended up becoming a scandal in the cannabis industry. Thompson resigned as CEO of the company last year.

Thompson has now agreed to settle with the SEC for a payment of more than $500,000. 

Thompson is expected to pay $350,000, the amount of a gain related to the actions alleged in the lawsuit, combined with prejudgment interest of $74,849.97. Thompson also agreed to pay a civil penalty of $100,000, which altogether amounts to $524,849.97. 

Thompson is forbidden to serve as an officer or a public company, or to take part in any offering of penny stock in the next five years, including deals with brokers, issuers, dealers and traders, according to the settlement agreement. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Doyen ElementsCannabis Government News Regulations Legal Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$280.59
6.59
+ 2.41%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.37
0.1008
+ 2.36%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.51
0.21
+ 1.86%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.83
0.14
+ 1.82%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga