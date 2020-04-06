Market Overview

420 Events: Which Cannabis Events Are Canceled This Year -- And Which Ones Aren't
WeedMaps News  
April 06, 2020 2:09pm   Comments
By WeedMaps' Hannah Meadows , provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

As the coronavirus continues to threaten public safety in the United States and around the world, the cannabis community has been rallying. Considered an essential service, many dispensaries have remained open, offering curbside pickup or delivery to cannabis patients all across the country.

And though social distancing and self-isolation work hand in hand with pickup or delivery, large events and social gatherings have been shut down to slow the spread of the virus, 4/20 events and other national cannabis events included. While it is painful to put cannabis culture on hold, it's important to stay indoors to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) urges the restriction of gatherings of more than 10 people — especially in high-risk areas. 

So if you were planning on attending a 4/20 event, check below for cancellations, postponements and events that have been moved to online-only come April 20.

Events that have been moved online (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube)

California

Maryland

  • SSPD Policy Conference — moved online to May 1 – 3, 2020
  • Where*: Friday, May 1 — virtual sessions 3:00pm EDT - 8:30pm EDT, Saturday, May 2 — virtual sessions 11:00am EDT - 6:30pm EDT, Sunday, May 3 — virtual sessions 1:00pm EDT - 6:30pm EDT
  • * Virtual link sent to ticket holders

Vermont

Washington DC

Events that have been rescheduled by state or country

California

Colorado

Florida

Illinois

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

Nevada

New York

Pennsylvania

Vermont

Washington DC

Canada

Germany

Israel

New Zealand

  • Medcan Summit — postponed (reschedule dates not yet announced)

Spain

  • Spannabis — rescheduled to September 11 – 13, 2020

Events officially canceled until next year

California

Colorado

Georgia

Louisiana

Texas

Lastly, what's the difference between social distancing and quarantine?

Vox recently reported on coronavirus and the utilization of social distancing to help quell the spread of the virus:

  • Quarantine: to separate individuals completely from the public if it is believed that they have been exposed, but aren't yet showing, symptoms of sickness.
  • Social distancing: requires the public to refrain from social gatherings and maintain a conservative and clear radius around oneself and others when out and about.

Including these practices in your plan to help fight the virus will greatly and positively affect your community. Protecting those who are immunocompromised or most susceptible to the virus is the number one priority throughout this pandemic.  

Even if you are symptom-free, you can still be a carrier of coronavirus. According to various experts interviewed by The Atlantic, you should be avoiding social interaction as much as possible at this time. This includes skirting the gym, canceling non-essential appointments such as beauty treatments, stepping away from birthday parties and large family or friend gatherings, and keeping a healthy separation between you and the public when grocery shopping or running errands.

Featured image by arindambanerjee/Shutterstock

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

