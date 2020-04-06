420 Events: Which Cannabis Events Are Canceled This Year -- And Which Ones Aren't

By WeedMaps' Hannah Meadows , provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

As the coronavirus continues to threaten public safety in the United States and around the world, the cannabis community has been rallying. Considered an essential service, many dispensaries have remained open, offering curbside pickup or delivery to cannabis patients all across the country.

And though social distancing and self-isolation work hand in hand with pickup or delivery, large events and social gatherings have been shut down to slow the spread of the virus, 4/20 events and other national cannabis events included. While it is painful to put cannabis culture on hold, it's important to stay indoors to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) urges the restriction of gatherings of more than 10 people — especially in high-risk areas.

So if you were planning on attending a 4/20 event, check below for cancellations, postponements and events that have been moved to online-only come April 20.

Events that have been moved online (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube)

California

High Times Hemp Cup — moved online to April 4, 2020

Where: High Times Magazine Facebook Live at 4:20pm PST

High Times Cannabis Cup — moved online to May 16, 2020

Where: to be announced

Maryland

SSPD Policy Conference — moved online to May 1 – 3, 2020

— moved online to May 1 – 3, 2020 Where*: Friday, May 1 — virtual sessions 3:00pm EDT - 8:30pm EDT, Saturday, May 2 — virtual sessions 11:00am EDT - 6:30pm EDT, Sunday, May 3 — virtual sessions 1:00pm EDT - 6:30pm EDT

Friday, May 1 — virtual sessions 3:00pm EDT - 8:30pm EDT, Saturday, May 2 — virtual sessions 11:00am EDT - 6:30pm EDT, Sunday, May 3 — virtual sessions 1:00pm EDT - 6:30pm EDT * Virtual link sent to ticket holders

Vermont

Women in Cannabis Summit — moved online to April 11, 2020

Where*: Virtual sessions and livestream 8:00am EDT - 4:00pm EDT

Virtual sessions and livestream 8:00am EDT - 4:00pm EDT * Virtual link sent to ticket holders

Washington DC

National Cannabis Unity Conference — moved online to March 27, 2020

Where*: Virtual sessions and livestream 12:00pm ET - 6:00pm EDT

Virtual sessions and livestream 12:00pm ET - 6:00pm EDT * Virtual link sent to ticket holders

Events that have been rescheduled by state or country

California

Hall of Flowers — postponed (reschedule dates not yet announced)

CCIA Annual Policy Conference — postponed (reschedule dates not yet announced)

Colorado

Noco Hemp Expo — rescheduled to August 6-8, 2020

Aspen Legal Seminar — rescheduled to August 17 – 19, 2020

Denver Cannabis Wedding Expo — rescheduled to October 25, 2020

Florida

420 Broward Festival — postponed (reschedule dates not yet announced)

Illinois

RECANN Illinois Cannabis Convention — rescheduled to October 9 – 10, 2020

Maine

RECANN Maine Cannabis Convention — rescheduled to October 17 – 18, 2020

Massachusetts

RECANN New England Cannabis Convention — rescheduled to June 27 – 29, 2020

RECANN Springfield Cannabis Convention — rescheduled to October 23 – 24, 2020

Conversations in Cannabis — postponed (reschedule dates not yet announced)

Michigan

Hash Bash Cup — rescheduled to July 10 – 12, 2020

Nevada

2020 Cannabis Conference — postponed (reschedule dates not yet announced)

Las Vegas Cannabis Wedding Expo — rescheduled to August 30, 2020

New York

Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo — rescheduled to October 1 – 3, 2020

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Cannabis Fest — rescheduled to October 3 – 4, 2020

Vermont

RECANN Vermont Cannabis Convention — rescheduled to September 26 – 27, 2020

Washington DC

National Cannabis Festival — rescheduled to September 19, 2020

Canada

420 Vancouver — rescheduled to July 1, 2020

Germany

International Cannabis Business Conference — rescheduled to July 29 – 31, 2020

Israel

Global Cannabis Dealmakers Conference — rescheduled to June 15 – 16, 2020

New Zealand

Medcan Summit — postponed (reschedule dates not yet announced)

Spain

Spannabis — rescheduled to September 11 – 13, 2020

Events officially canceled until next year

California

Colorado

Georgia

Louisiana

Texas

Lastly, what's the difference between social distancing and quarantine?

Vox recently reported on coronavirus and the utilization of social distancing to help quell the spread of the virus:

Quarantine: to separate individuals completely from the public if it is believed that they have been exposed, but aren't yet showing, symptoms of sickness.

to separate individuals completely from the public if it is believed that they have been exposed, but aren't yet showing, symptoms of sickness. Social distancing: requires the public to refrain from social gatherings and maintain a conservative and clear radius around oneself and others when out and about.

Including these practices in your plan to help fight the virus will greatly and positively affect your community. Protecting those who are immunocompromised or most susceptible to the virus is the number one priority throughout this pandemic.

Even if you are symptom-free, you can still be a carrier of coronavirus. According to various experts interviewed by The Atlantic, you should be avoiding social interaction as much as possible at this time. This includes skirting the gym, canceling non-essential appointments such as beauty treatments, stepping away from birthday parties and large family or friend gatherings, and keeping a healthy separation between you and the public when grocery shopping or running errands.

Featured image by arindambanerjee/Shutterstock