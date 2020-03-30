Emerald Harvest Donates Hand Sanitizer During Pandemic: 'The Right Thing To Do'

Hydroponics nutrient manufacturer Emerald Harvest has decided to join many other companies in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Giving back is the right thing to do," said Emerald Harvest CEO Rob Higgins. "Together, we are all part of the solution.”

Higgins has offered the company's facilities and capacity for storage or medical use to the organizations crucial in the battle, such as the WHO, the Centersfor Disease Control and also the government of California, reports Cannabis Culture.

“We have space in California that we are making available in anticipation of any potential need,” Higgins said.

“We also have a state-of-the-art mixing and bottling facility that we can set up to help where we can. We deal with chemicals and hygiene procedures every day. If someone needs our capabilities, we can help.”

Aside from offering its facilities at the disposal of those organizations directly engaged in the fight against COVID-19, Emerald Harvest has also started manufacturing thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer to be donated to those in need, according to Cannabis Culture.

Hand sanitizer is being donated via its retail stores and distributor Hawthorne Gardening.

“Many growers, both home and commercial, and retailers have been making huge sacrifices to keep their businesses moving forward under these difficult circumstances,” Higgins said.

“They have developed strategies to continue to serve their customers in a safe and healthy manner while keeping their staff safe. With the nationwide shortage of hand sanitizer and the production capacity to bottle our own, we felt that giving these away absolutely free was simply the right thing to do.”

Photo courtesy of Emerald Harvest.