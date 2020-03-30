Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week
Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelics industry news stories for the week of March 23rd – 29th, 2020.
Without further ado, let’s get started.
* Yahoo Finance readers, please click here to view full article.
10. These 2 Companies are Turning LSD, Magic Mushrooms, Ketamine and MDMA into the Next Blockbuster Drugs
Early Weed Investors and Business Minds are Positioning Themselves in the World of Psychedelic Medicine as the Flow of Smart Money Hits the Market
Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) founder Bruce Linton and Billionaire “Mr. Wonderful” Kevin O’Leary from Shark Tank, are going all-in on what they think is a much bigger opportunity than the Cannabis Boom. Investors who missed the last bull market in Weed Stocks or got in too late should start researching the “Shroom Boom” immediately.
READ FULL PSYCHEDELICS ARTICLE
9. Scientists Sue DEA Over Alleged ‘Secret’ Document That Delayed Marijuana Research Expansion
The Scottsdale Research Institute (SRI) is Behind the Suit
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is finding itself in court over marijuana again after scientists filed a lawsuit against the agency, requesting “secret” documents that they allege DEA used to delay action on expanding cannabis research.
READ FULL DEA CANNABIS ARTICLE
8. Panic Buying Shifts from Toilet Paper to Pot Stocks Amid COVID-19 Crisis
How Did This Happen? Just 3 Weeks Ago, it Looked as if the Sector Could Go up in Smoke
The cannabis sector is on fire, and the majority of Pot Stocks are posting gains like we haven’t seen in a long time. Since reaching new lows during the stock market’s massive Coronavirus correction, most Cannabis Stocks have reversed sharply and are now soaring at a time no one could have predicted.
READ FULL CANNABIS PANIC BUYING ARTICLE
7. Some Pot Producers Helping Fill Need for Crucial Medical Gear
Cannabis Producer Staff Often Use the Same Facemasks and PPE Gear That Hospital Workers Wear When Entering Grow Rooms to Help Prevent Plant Contamination
As hospitals across Canada scramble to find new protective gear for healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak, some are getting fresh shipments from an unlikely source: licensed cannabis producers. Several major Canadian licensed producers (LPs) such as Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) and HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) have provided hospitals with personal protection equipment (PPE) such as face masks, gloves, and bodysuits, drawing from their own excess inventory.
READ FULL CANNABIS PRODUCERS ARTICLE
6. Aleafia Health Launches Last-Mile Medical Cannabis Home Delivery Service
Service Will Provide Next Day Direct-to-Home Delivery to Medical Cannabis Patients
Aleafia Health (OTCQX: ALEAF) is launching its last-mile medical cannabis home delivery service. It will provide patients next-day, direct-to-home delivery on medical cannabis orders made in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe Region, home to over 9 million people.
5. Michigan is Smoking More Marijuana Than Any Other State During Coronavirus Pandemic
Quarantine COVID-19 is Forcing People Across the World to Find Ways to Entertain Themselves
In Michigan, people are lighting up. According to a Twitter survey conducted by the health blog bodynutrition.org, Michigan residents are smoking marijuana more than any other state during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Analysts used trends software with direct access to geotagged twitter data to arrive at the conclusion.
4. Curaleaf Breaks Trend, Begins Hiring Due to Pandemic Demands
It Appears That Curaleaf Has Broken the Recent Layoff Trend in the Cannabis Sector
Rather than looking to reduce headcounts, Curaleaf (OTCQX: CURLF) announced that it is looking to hire more employees after receiving essential service designation in a number of markets in which it operates.
3. Is Marijuana ‘Recession-Proof?’ Industry Experts Say Yes – to a Point – and Alcohol Might Be a Guide
The Legal Cannabis Industry Appears Poised to Enter Uncharted Waters: an Economy Engulfed By a Full-Fledged Recession
How would legal cannabis companies hold up in a severe downturn? Fairly well, said several industry experts. And alcohol sales might be a good barometer.
READ FULL RECESSION PROOF ARTICLE
2. Provinces are Making Cannabis an “Essential Service” During the Pandemic
Across Canada, a New Type of Policy is Being Enacted on Multiple Levels of Government — a State of Emergency
While all agree that grocery stores and emergency services are required to keep the masses fed and cared for, a few unsuspecting sectors of the economy have been placed on lists of services vital to Canadians getting through the coronavirus pandemic, including cannabis.
READ FULL CANNABIS ESSENTIAL ARTICLE
1. Coronavirus Crisis Shows Marijuana is ‘Essential’ and Mainstream
Never Has it Been More Clear Than During the Current COVID-19 Pandemic That Marijuana Has Arrived at the Forefront of Mainstream American Society
In state after state, governors and public health officials are deeming cannabis businesses “essential” operations that can stay open amid coronavirus-related forced closures and stay-at-home mandates. People might not be able to go bowling or see a movie in theaters, but they can still stock up on marijuana.
READ FULL MARIJUANA ESSENTIAL ARTICLE
Photo by Rick Proctor on Unsplash
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: cannabis industryCannabis Markets