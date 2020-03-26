Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aleafia Confirms Same-Day Marijuana Delivery Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 26, 2020 12:05pm   Comments
Share:
Aleafia Confirms Same-Day Marijuana Delivery Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Canadian cannabis company Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: ALEF) (OTC: ALEAF) announced Thursday it will start providing its last-mile medical marijuana home delivery service.

The health and wellness company said it will begin delivering medical cannabis directly to the homes of consumers, covering Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe Region, which has more than 9 million residents. All orders taken on one day will be delivered the next.

Aleafia noted that this is the type of service that best responds to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, minimizing the risks of spreading the virus through pick-up, having in mind both the safety of its employees and customers.

The delivery program in the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region is scheduled to begin in the next two weeks, with plans to introduce it to other Canadian markets and to improve it with ‘same-day’ delivery services.

“By controlling the last mile of our supply chain, we are providing a unique service to patients who want fast, secure and convenient access to their medicine,” Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic said in a statement. “Adapting to this challenging environment is critical. In addition to launching home delivery, earlier this month we transitioned to conducting 100 percent of patient consultations remotely through telemedicine, with the goal of not missing a single patient appointment.”

Introducing home delivery has been in the works, Benic added. It will now be a permanent feature that Aleafia offers moving forwards.

Benic and Chief Operating Officer Greg Rossi both have prior professional logistics experiences with various companies such as GroceryGateway.com, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Nestlé S.A. (OTC: NSRGY), Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)and Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ). Their expertise will be crucial in the company’s development of the new delivery service.

Aleafia’s shares closed Wednesday’s session 8.02% higher at 26 cents per share.

Related Links:

Aleafia's Net Revenue Jumps 391% In 2019, Cannabis Company Posts $9.8M Q4 Net Loss

Aleafia Subsidiary Secures 'Breakthrough' Cultivation License For Niagara Facility

Photo courtesy of Aleafia Health.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALEAF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
The Week In Cannabis: Marijuana Stocks Outperform The S&P During Coronavirus Pandemic
Aleafia's Net Revenue Jumps 391% In 2019, Cannabis Company Posts $9.8M Q4 Net Loss
Aleafia Subsidiary Secures 'Breakthrough' Cultivation License For Niagara Facility
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 13, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 marijuana NestleCannabis News Markets

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.71
0.4418
+ 10.35%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.00
1
+ 9.09%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.11
0.445
+ 5.81%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$256.05
9.22
+ 3.74%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga