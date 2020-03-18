Allied and Radient Join Dhaliwal Group To Supply CBD Products To Canada

Medical cannabis company Allied Corp. (OTC: ALID) and Radient Technologies Inc. (OTC: RDDTF) are teaming up with Dhaliwal Group to run the supply chain, production and sale of CBD distillate and isolate.

The agreement, reported Wednesday, will require Allied to manage supply and purchase operations between licensed growers and licensed purchasers while Radient will be in charge of transforming industrial hemp biomass into final CBD consumer products. Those products will then be sold into the Canadian market via a purchasing deal made by Dhaliwal.

Furthermore, Allied will take over complete supply chain management.

The agreement is set for 12 months, with an option to renew. Up to 7,500 kilograms of biomass is projected to be processed in the first three months of the agreement.

“This is a significant milestone achievement for Allied’s 5th vertical – facilitation of the Canadian and European cannabis product supply chain,” Allied CEO Calum Hughes said in a statement. ”Retailers are currently facing a challenging environment in receiving quality product.”

Radient President and CEO Denis Taschukalso also commented on the collaboration.

“Radient is very pleased to enter into this Agreement with Allied and the Dhaliwal Group," Taschukalso said. "This Agreement will allow us to create the high quality products that our proprietary continuous-flow extraction and processing technology was intended for."

