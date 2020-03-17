Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 17, 2020 1:20pm   Comments
Share:
Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report

In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of March 2-6 and its adult-use licensing report for the period of March 1-7. Here are the results:

Prequalifications Approved

  • Pegasus Green, LLC, Grower Class C (3), Processor, Provisioning Center
  • Green King, LLC, Grower Class A
  • North Coastline, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center
  • Lady Harvest, LLC, Grower Class C
  • Michicanna Pharm, LLC, Processor, Grower Class B
  • PMT Cultivation, Inc., Grower Class A
  • Candid Labs, LLC, Grower Class A
  • Urban Medical Farms, LLC, Grower Class A, Processor
  • APM 420, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Global Greens, LLC, Grower Class C
  • Michael Dahlinger, Grower Class C
  • Squared Holdings, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Prism Triangle, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility
  • Hurricane Capital Partners, LLC, Grower Class B
  • Foose N Frog, LLC, Grower Class A
  • Viridis North, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility
  • Berkley Corners PRV, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Straight 8, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center
  • JG Michigan, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center
  • Oscoda Retail Partners, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • MJGA, LLC, Provisioning Center

Prequalifications Denied

  • Cultivation City, LLC, Grower Class C
  • Sunflower Organic Gardens, LLC, Grower Class A
  • Ara Nishanian, Provisioning Center (3)

Licensure Approved

  • Five Lakes Farm, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000398
  • Green Peak Industries, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000406
  • QPS Michigan Holdings, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000407
  • Great Lakes Agro, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000227
  • Fluresh, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000441
  • Fluresh, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000442
  • RSAC Companies, LLC, Secure Transporter, ST-000040
  • Pharmaco, Inc., Grower Class C, GR-C-000376
  • Cresco Labs Michigan, LLC, Processor, PR-000067
  • GRG Enterprises, Inc, Provisioning Center, PC-000021
  • Fluresh, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000440

Amendments

  • GR Vending MI, LLC
  • Canna Bee Extracts, LLC

Adult-use Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

  • Refine Michigan Co, Marihuana Retailer
  • FLURESH LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Excess Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Processor, Marihuana Retailer
  • Green Skies - Far West LLC, Marihuana Retailer
  • MI SECURE DELIVERY, LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter
  • Queen of the Green, LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
  • MI EVERGREENS, LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
  • Helios I LLC, Marihuana Retailer
  • Green Skies - Hoover LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Processor, Marihuana Retailer
  • Bacco Farms, LLC, Marihuana Retailer
  • EPS I, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower

Licensure Approved

  • Green Peak Industries, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Skymint, AU-R-000202
  • Pharmaco, Inc., Marihuana Retailer, The Remeddi Station, AU-R-000194
  • Kzoo Retailers, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Kkind, AU-R-000190
  • Riverside Provisioning LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Riverside Provisioning, LLCAU-R-000186
  • Comco LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Thrive Provisioning, AU-R-000180
  • Comco LLC, Marihuana Processor, Comco LLC, AU-P-000109
  • Comco LLC, Marihuana Retailer, From the Earth, AU-R-000176
  • TheCalmic LLC, Marihuana Retailer, TheCalmic LLC, AU-R-000187
  • Compassionate Advisors, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Pincanna, AU-R-000195
  • MPM-C Marshall LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Common Citizen, AU-G-C-000141
  • MPM-C Marshall LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Common Citizen, AU-G-C-000142
  • MPM-C Marshall LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Common Citizen, AU-G-C-000137

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: APM 420Cannabis Government News Regulations Legal Small Business Markets

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$6.64
0.325
+ 5.15%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$250.59
11.18
+ 4.67%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$3.71
0.1489
+ 4.18%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$9.90
0.34
+ 3.56%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga