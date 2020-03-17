Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1.
The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of March 2-6 and its adult-use licensing report for the period of March 1-7. Here are the results:
Prequalifications Approved
- Pegasus Green, LLC, Grower Class C (3), Processor, Provisioning Center
- Green King, LLC, Grower Class A
- North Coastline, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center
- Lady Harvest, LLC, Grower Class C
- Michicanna Pharm, LLC, Processor, Grower Class B
- PMT Cultivation, Inc., Grower Class A
- Candid Labs, LLC, Grower Class A
- Urban Medical Farms, LLC, Grower Class A, Processor
- APM 420, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Global Greens, LLC, Grower Class C
- Michael Dahlinger, Grower Class C
- Squared Holdings, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Prism Triangle, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility
- Hurricane Capital Partners, LLC, Grower Class B
- Foose N Frog, LLC, Grower Class A
- Viridis North, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility
- Berkley Corners PRV, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Straight 8, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center
- JG Michigan, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center
- Oscoda Retail Partners, LLC, Provisioning Center
- MJGA, LLC, Provisioning Center
Prequalifications Denied
- Cultivation City, LLC, Grower Class C
- Sunflower Organic Gardens, LLC, Grower Class A
- Ara Nishanian, Provisioning Center (3)
Licensure Approved
- Five Lakes Farm, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000398
- Green Peak Industries, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000406
- QPS Michigan Holdings, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000407
- Great Lakes Agro, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000227
- Fluresh, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000441
- Fluresh, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000442
- RSAC Companies, LLC, Secure Transporter, ST-000040
- Pharmaco, Inc., Grower Class C, GR-C-000376
- Cresco Labs Michigan, LLC, Processor, PR-000067
- GRG Enterprises, Inc, Provisioning Center, PC-000021
- Fluresh, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000440
Amendments
- GR Vending MI, LLC
- Canna Bee Extracts, LLC
Adult-use Licensing Report
Prequalifications Approved
- Refine Michigan Co, Marihuana Retailer
- FLURESH LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Excess Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Processor, Marihuana Retailer
- Green Skies - Far West LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- MI SECURE DELIVERY, LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter
- Queen of the Green, LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
- MI EVERGREENS, LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
- Helios I LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- Green Skies - Hoover LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Processor, Marihuana Retailer
- Bacco Farms, LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- EPS I, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower
Licensure Approved
- Green Peak Industries, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Skymint, AU-R-000202
- Pharmaco, Inc., Marihuana Retailer, The Remeddi Station, AU-R-000194
- Kzoo Retailers, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Kkind, AU-R-000190
- Riverside Provisioning LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Riverside Provisioning, LLCAU-R-000186
- Comco LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Thrive Provisioning, AU-R-000180
- Comco LLC, Marihuana Processor, Comco LLC, AU-P-000109
- Comco LLC, Marihuana Retailer, From the Earth, AU-R-000176
- TheCalmic LLC, Marihuana Retailer, TheCalmic LLC, AU-R-000187
- Compassionate Advisors, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Pincanna, AU-R-000195
- MPM-C Marshall LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Common Citizen, AU-G-C-000141
- MPM-C Marshall LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Common Citizen, AU-G-C-000142
- MPM-C Marshall LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Common Citizen, AU-G-C-000137
