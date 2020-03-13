Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

HerbNJoy To Open First Of 19 Bay Area Dispensaries
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 13, 2020 3:16pm   Comments
Share:
HerbNJoy To Open First Of 19 Bay Area Dispensaries

California-based cannabis retailer HerbNJoy announced Friday that it will open its first location in the Bay Area's peninsula region.

This is expected to be the first of 19 locations to open across the region.

HerbNJoy said its dispensaries stand out from the competition by operating “at the intersections of cannabis, technology and lifestyle,” providing educational and interactive displays.

The company said it offers an “unparalleled level of personalized service” and premium products.

The first location will open in Redwood City, providing delivery services across Daly City, South San Francisco, Mountain View, San Mateo, Palo Alto and of course Redwood City.

HerbNJoy said it offers three types of delivery services: Eazier, which provides a list of bestsellers that could be delivered to costumer’s home in less than 1 hour; Standard, which enables customers to choose from a complete menu of more than 250 products; and Enhanced, which includes a home visit from a cannabis sommelier who will provide educational and instructional professional services.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: HerbNJoyCannabis Markets

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$257.10
9.19
+ 3.71%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$10.06
0.1257
+ 1.27%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$6.77
0.0286
+ 0.42%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$3.65
-0.005
- 0.14%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga