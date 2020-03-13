HerbNJoy To Open First Of 19 Bay Area Dispensaries

California-based cannabis retailer HerbNJoy announced Friday that it will open its first location in the Bay Area's peninsula region.

This is expected to be the first of 19 locations to open across the region.

HerbNJoy said its dispensaries stand out from the competition by operating “at the intersections of cannabis, technology and lifestyle,” providing educational and interactive displays.

The company said it offers an “unparalleled level of personalized service” and premium products.

The first location will open in Redwood City, providing delivery services across Daly City, South San Francisco, Mountain View, San Mateo, Palo Alto and of course Redwood City.

HerbNJoy said it offers three types of delivery services: Eazier, which provides a list of bestsellers that could be delivered to costumer’s home in less than 1 hour; Standard, which enables customers to choose from a complete menu of more than 250 products; and Enhanced, which includes a home visit from a cannabis sommelier who will provide educational and instructional professional services.