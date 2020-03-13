Canopy Growth's Storz & Bickel Bypasses Apple's Vaping App Ban With New Web App

Storz & Bickel, a cannabis vaporization technology company owned by Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), has launched a new web-based, Bluetooth-enabled app, which allows iOS and Android users to regain remote control of their vaping experience.

Once again, iPhone and Android users can accurately control the set and boost mode temperatures of their Crafty and Crafty+ devices from their phones, while Volcano Hybrid owners can adjust both temperature and airflow. More features will be rolled out soon.

Overcoming Restrictions

Since Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) decided to ban all vaping apps from its platform – including apps from legitimate cannabis vape manufactures like Canopy Growth and PAX, iPhone users have lost access to app-enabled remote control features. However, Storz & Bickel has finally come up with a workaround.

The brand’s new web app automatically looks to connect to a Bluetooth device when loaded.

“Storz & Bickel rolled out the first electronically controlled vaporizer in 2007 and has continued to lead the category in innovation ever since,” Peter Popplewell, managing director of Storz & Bickel, told Benzinga. “We’re excited to be the first vape brand to provide an innovative workaround that returns functionality of the app to consumers adversely impacted by the app ban.”