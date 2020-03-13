Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Canopy Growth's Storz & Bickel Bypasses Apple's Vaping App Ban With New Web App
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 13, 2020 1:29pm   Comments
Share:
Canopy Growth's Storz & Bickel Bypasses Apple's Vaping App Ban With New Web App

Storz & Bickel, a cannabis vaporization technology company owned by Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), has launched a new web-based, Bluetooth-enabled app, which allows iOS and Android users to regain remote control of their vaping experience.

Once again, iPhone and Android users can accurately control the set and boost mode temperatures of their Crafty and Crafty+ devices from their phones, while Volcano Hybrid owners can adjust both temperature and airflow. More features will be rolled out soon.

Overcoming Restrictions

Since Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) decided to ban all vaping apps from its platform – including apps from legitimate cannabis vape manufactures like Canopy Growth and PAX, iPhone users have lost access to app-enabled remote control features. However, Storz & Bickel has finally come up with a workaround.

The brand’s new web app automatically looks to connect to a Bluetooth device when loaded. 

 “Storz & Bickel rolled out the first electronically controlled vaporizer in 2007 and has continued to lead the category in innovation ever since,” Peter Popplewell, managing director of Storz & Bickel, told Benzinga. “We’re excited to be the first vape brand to provide an innovative workaround that returns functionality of the app to consumers adversely impacted by the app ban.”

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 12, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Canopy Growth Signs CA$80.5M Loan Agreement With TerrAscend
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March, 10. 2020
Vireo Health Raises $10M In Private Offering, Says It's Made Cost Cuts
The Week In Cannabis: Coronavirus Concerns, Moves In UK And Mexico, Tilray Earnings, Canopy Growth Cuts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Storz & Brickel Vaping AppsCannabis News Markets

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$9.71
-0.22
- 2.22%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$6.64
-0.1
- 1.48%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$250.94
3.03
+ 1.22%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$3.62
-0.0375
- 1.03%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga