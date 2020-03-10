From The Earth's Michigan Cannabis Facility Obtains Recreational License

Cannabis lifestyle company From The Earth said Tuesday that its Michigan retail facility, From The Earth Provisioning, has obtained a recreational license, enabling the dispensary to sell both adult-use and medical cannabis products.

With the new license, the Pulaski Township facility can now offer growing, extraction, production, distribution, retail and delivery services via Comco, LLC, the company said in a press release.

From The Earth Provisioning’s new facility is growing 1,500 plants, but has the potential to reach 20,500 cultivated plants on site.

The company said it plans to start offering home delivery services in the upcoming months.

"FTE Provisioning is the first fully vertically integrated company, with all facilities on one contiguous piece of property, in the state of Michigan," CEO Dan Zaharoni said said in a statement.

"We believe that the best way to bring our customers in the Midwest the best products and service is to bring each step under one roof to maintain quality control and excellence."