Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report

In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1, 2019.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its licensing reports for the last three weeks of February for both medical and adult-use licenses.

Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report

For the period of Feb. 10-14:

Prequalifications Approved

High Five Wellness Center, LLC, Provisioning Center

846 Columbia, LLC, Provisioning Center

5th Street Ventures, Inc., Processor

WG Products, LLC, Grower Class A, Processor, Provisioning Center

Allopathic Crop Services, LLC, Grower Class A, Provisioning Center

Michigan Cultivation Group, LLC, Grower Class A

Holistic Healing Center SW, LLC, Grower Class A, Provisioning Center

Canterra, LLC, Grower Class C

Purple Valley Farms, LLC, Grower Class B

Flower 2 Flour Co., Provisioning Center, Processor, Grower Class C

Left Coast Agriculture, LLC, Grower Class C

RKS Capital, LLC, Grower Class C

KS Venture Group, LLC, Processor

KS Investment Group, LLC, Provisioning Center

SJINK, LLC, Provisioning Center

The Cheboygan Plant, LLC, Grower Class A

U.P. North Farm, LLC, Grower Class A

R and R Wellness Group, LLC, Grower Class B, Provisioning Center

Core Med Farms, LLC, Grower Class A

Pure Source, LLC, Grower Class C

First Choice Specialty, LLC, Provisioning Center

Northern Leaf, LLC, Grower Class A

Sky Labs, LLC, Processor

Lab Link Testing, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility,

WGC, LLC, Grower Class C (2)

MK Project I, LLC, Grower Class C,

MK Project II, LLC, Processor

MK Project III, LLC, Provisioning Center

Prequalifications Denied

Lansing Tribute, LLC, Provisioning Center

Great Lakes Grow Store, LLC, Provisioning Center

Licensure Approved

Big Rock Corp, Grower Class C, GR-C-000379

Big Rock Corp, Grower Class C, GR-C-000380

Big Rock Corp, Grower Class C, GR-C-000381

Big Rock Corp, Grower Class C, GR-C-000382

FPAW Michigan, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000390

Green Sunrise Products, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000399

Green Peak Industries, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000392

Renewal Approved

Alvarez Cultivation, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000135

Great Lakes Natural Remedies, Inc, Grower Class C, GR-C-000209

First Dort Enterprises, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000252

For the period of Feb. 17-21:

Prequalifications Approved

Liberty Gallery, Inc., Provisioning Center

Pure Labs of Southfield, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility

Kinouna, LLC, Grower Class C, Provisioning Center

Spoke, Inc., Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center

Karvol Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center

Chrisray, LLC, Provisioning Center

Future Green Holdings, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor

Utopian Herxbs, LLC, Grower Class A

Bee Kind, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor

Royal Highness PC2, LLC, Provisioning Center

Hope Commercial Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C

Shkreli Family Incorporated, Provisioning Center

Slanu Canna, LLC, Grower Class A

Wavez Collective, LLC, Grower Class A

Prequalifications Denied

EZ Malik, LLC, Grower Class A

GGB Michigan, LLC, Provisioning Center

Licensure Approved

PG Manufacturing, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000173

PG Manufacturing, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000174

Green Stem, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000389

Huntington Valley Ventures, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000397

Midwest Innovative Surgical, Inc., Grower Class A, GR-A-000051

RGR Industries, Inc., Grower Class C, GR-C-000404

Amendments

Better Provisioning, Inc.

MichiCann, LLC

N-East Services, LLC

SSK Services, LLC

PG Provisioning, LLC

HQ3 Enterprises, LLC

Cedjo Services, LLC

CSHM Services, LLC

818 Terminal Road, LLC

GX Industries, LLC

PG Manufacturing, LLC

KTC Industries, LLC

Cannalicious, LLC

Renewal Approved

R L Solutions, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000021

Clark Street Investment Group, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000254

Green Galaxy Meds, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000122

Free Reign, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000102

Royal Highness, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000242

Great Lakes Cultivation, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000234

For the period of Feb. 24-28:

Prequalifications Approved

Lindzy's Med Supply Station, LLC, Provisioning Center

HMG 21, Inc., Grower Class A

TLG 21, Inc., Provisioning Center

MJC Development, LLC, Grower Class C, Provisoning Center, Processor

Med Smart, LLC, Grower Class B

Capstone United, LLC, Grower Class A, Processor, Provisioning Center

Green Stop, LLC, Grower Class C

Garfield Ventures, LLC, Provisioning Center

H & J Diagnostics, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility

Lake Lancer, LLC, Provisioning Center

J & R Growers, LLC, Grower Class A

Houghton Lake Provisioning Center, LLC, Provisioning Center

Greenz Across The Line, LLC, Grower Class C, Provisioning Center

Capital Cultivating, LLC, Grower C, lass C

Herb of Life, Inc., Grower Class C

Fish Ladder Holdings, LLC, Provisioning Center

Odish, LLC, Grower Class B

Harper Group One, LLC, Provisioning Center

Grand Royal Laboratories, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility

RZR Holdings, LLC, Grower Class C

GH2 LEL, Inc, Processor

Licensure Approved

AS Asset Holdings, LLC, ERG-001004, Processor, PR-000091

Great Lakes Natural Remedies, Inc., Processor, PR-000102

New Generation Meds, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000423

New Lyfe Michigan, LLC, Grower Class A, GR-A-000078

Devi Tireman, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000369

Helios I, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000357

Comco, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000077

HKM Group, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000403

D. Savage, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000079

D. Savage, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000453

D. Savage, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000454

D. Savage, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000455

Amendments

Cannrose, Inc

Helios I, LLC

Quality Roots, Inc.

Windsor Township OG, LLC

Teleology, LLC

Better Provisioning, Inc.

Renewal Approved

A & H Partners, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000186

Comco, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000190

Pharmaco, Inc, Provisioning Center, PC-000232

Pharmaco, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000205

Pharmaco, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000226

Pharmaco, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000249

Pharmaco, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000259

Pharmaco, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000260

Pharmaco, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000261

Pharmaco, Inc., Grower Class C, GR-C-000286

Pharmacy, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000267

Comco, LLC, Processor, PR-000028

Adult-use Licensing Report

For the period of Feb. 9-15:

Prequalifications Approved

Metric Lounge, LLC, Designated Consumption Establishment

Yummi Dispo LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness

Edgewood Wellness LLC, Designated Consumption Establishment, Marihuana Retailer

MPM-C Marshall LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Excess Marihuana Grower

Center Creek, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower

Pure Roots LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Processor, Marihuana Retailer

Superior Wellness LLC, Designated Consumption Establishment, Marihuana Retailer

42 Degrees Processing LLC, Marihuana Processor

Licensure Approved

MPM-R Flint, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Common Citizen, AU-R-000179

QPS Michigan Holdings LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Cloud Cover, AU-G-C-000121

Morenci Brothers Holding Group, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Morenci Brothers Holding Group, LLC, AU-G-C-000131

Great Lakes Natural Remedies, Inc, Marihuana Retailer, Great Lakes Natural Remedies Inc, AU-R-000182

Redbud Roots Lab II, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Redbud Roots Lab II, LLC, AU-G-C-000132

Redbud Roots Lab IV, LLC, Marihuana Processor, Redbud Roots Lab IV, LLC, AU-P-000112

For the period of Feb. 16-22:

Prequalifications Approved

Green Blaze LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness

Laughing Leaf LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness

Blocker Services, Marihuana Microbusiness

The Green Door Baldwin, Inc., Marihuana Retailer

Minotaur Secure Transport, LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter

Licensure Approved

Battle Spring LLC, Marihuana Event Organizer, Battle Creek Provisioning, AU-MEO-000105

Green Wellness Ventures, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, THE RIVER, AU-R-000177

Lion Labs Ltd, Marihuana Processor, Lion Labs Ltd, AU-P-000113

Marijuana Transport Company, Inc., Marihuana Secure Transporter, Marijuana Transport Company Inc, AU-ST-000106

Humblebee Products, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Humblebee Products, LLC, AU-R-000189

QPS Michigan Holdings LLC, Marihuana Processor, Cloud Cover, AU-P-000108

Driven Grow LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Driven Grow LLC, AU-G-C-000123

Floraison, llc, Marihuana Retailer, Canna 43, AU-R-000171

RJB Enterprises LLC, Marihuana Event Organizer, Pleasantrees Cannabis Company, AU-MEO-000108

Trucenta LLC, Marihuana Retailer, BREEZE USA, AU-R-000188

For the period of Feb. 23-29:

Prequalifications Approved

GC Flint LLC, Marihuana Retailer

Harbor Farmz North, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Processor

Harper Ventures LLC, Marihuana Retailer

Umbrella Tree Enterprises, LLC, Class A Marihuana Grower

Scientific Method Research, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower

Belal Elayan, Marihuana Microbusiness

Scientific Method Holdings II, Inc, Marihuana Retailer

Cannalicious, LLC, Marihuana Processor

PG Manufacturing, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower

BETTER PROVISIONING, INC., Marihuana Retailer

DNVK Lapeer Inc, Marihuana Retailer

DLG & Associates, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Processor

CLDD, LLC, Marihuana Processor, Marihuana Retailer

AMAZING BUDZ, LLC, Marihuana Retailer

Big Rock Corp., Class C Marihuana Grower

Greenstone East, Marihuana Retailer

GREEN STEM, LLC, Marihuana Retailer

Capital Solutions Ypsilanti, Marihuana Retailer

Viridis Laboratories, LLC, Marihuana Safety Compliance Facility

Glacial Farms LLC, Class B Marihuana Grower

Koi Holdings LLC, Marihuana Retailer

Quality Roots Inc, Marihuana Retailer

Licensure Approved

Green Sunrise Products LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Lume Cannabis Co., AU-R-000191

J Elias Management Inc, Marihuana Event Organizer, Puff Cannabis Company, AU-MEO-000110

QPS Michigan Holdings LLC, Marihuana Retailer, QPS Michigan Holdings LLC, AU-R-000166

GR Vending MI, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Herbology, AU-R-000169

BlueSol Biomedical, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Hazy Farms, AU-G-C-000119

HQ3 Enterprises, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Pure Options, AU-R-000196

SSK Services, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Stateside Wellness, AU-R-000198

Tawas Botanical Co, Marihuana Retailer, The Botanical Co., AU-R-000192

3967 Euclid LLC, Marihuana Retailer, House of Fire Provisioning, AU-R-000185

HG Lansing, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, HG Lansing, LLC, AU-R-000199

HG Lansing, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, HG Lansing, LLC, AU-G-C-000133

Arbor Farm I LLC, Class B Marihuana Grower, Arbor Farm I LLC, AU-G-B-000103

Licensure Denied