Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report

In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1, 2019.
The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its licensing reports for the last three weeks of February for both medical and adult-use licenses.
Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report
Prequalifications Approved
- High Five Wellness Center, LLC, Provisioning Center
- 846 Columbia, LLC, Provisioning Center
- 5th Street Ventures, Inc., Processor
- WG Products, LLC, Grower Class A, Processor, Provisioning Center
- Allopathic Crop Services, LLC, Grower Class A, Provisioning Center
- Michigan Cultivation Group, LLC, Grower Class A
- Holistic Healing Center SW, LLC, Grower Class A, Provisioning Center
- Canterra, LLC, Grower Class C
- Purple Valley Farms, LLC, Grower Class B
- Flower 2 Flour Co., Provisioning Center, Processor, Grower Class C
- Left Coast Agriculture, LLC, Grower Class C
- RKS Capital, LLC, Grower Class C
- KS Venture Group, LLC, Processor
- KS Investment Group, LLC, Provisioning Center
- SJINK, LLC, Provisioning Center
- The Cheboygan Plant, LLC, Grower Class A
- U.P. North Farm, LLC, Grower Class A
- R and R Wellness Group, LLC, Grower Class B, Provisioning Center
- Core Med Farms, LLC, Grower Class A
- Pure Source, LLC, Grower Class C
- First Choice Specialty, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Northern Leaf, LLC, Grower Class A
- Sky Labs, LLC, Processor
- Lab Link Testing, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility,
- WGC, LLC, Grower Class C (2)
- MK Project I, LLC, Grower Class C,
- MK Project II, LLC, Processor
- MK Project III, LLC, Provisioning Center
Prequalifications Denied
- Lansing Tribute, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Great Lakes Grow Store, LLC, Provisioning Center
Licensure Approved
- Big Rock Corp, Grower Class C, GR-C-000379
- Big Rock Corp, Grower Class C, GR-C-000380
- Big Rock Corp, Grower Class C, GR-C-000381
- Big Rock Corp, Grower Class C, GR-C-000382
- FPAW Michigan, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000390
- Green Sunrise Products, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000399
- Green Peak Industries, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000392
Renewal Approved
- Alvarez Cultivation, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000135
- Great Lakes Natural Remedies, Inc, Grower Class C, GR-C-000209
- First Dort Enterprises, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000252
Prequalifications Approved
- Liberty Gallery, Inc., Provisioning Center
- Pure Labs of Southfield, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility
- Kinouna, LLC, Grower Class C, Provisioning Center
- Spoke, Inc., Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center
- Karvol Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center
- Chrisray, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Future Green Holdings, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor
- Utopian Herxbs, LLC, Grower Class A
- Bee Kind, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor
- Royal Highness PC2, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Hope Commercial Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C
- Shkreli Family Incorporated, Provisioning Center
- Slanu Canna, LLC, Grower Class A
- Wavez Collective, LLC, Grower Class A
Prequalifications Denied
- EZ Malik, LLC, Grower Class A
- GGB Michigan, LLC, Provisioning Center
Licensure Approved
- PG Manufacturing, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000173
- PG Manufacturing, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000174
- Green Stem, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000389
- Huntington Valley Ventures, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000397
- Midwest Innovative Surgical, Inc., Grower Class A, GR-A-000051
- RGR Industries, Inc., Grower Class C, GR-C-000404
Amendments
- Better Provisioning, Inc.
- MichiCann, LLC
- N-East Services, LLC
- SSK Services, LLC
- PG Provisioning, LLC
- HQ3 Enterprises, LLC
- Cedjo Services, LLC
- CSHM Services, LLC
- 818 Terminal Road, LLC
- GX Industries, LLC
- PG Manufacturing, LLC
- KTC Industries, LLC
- Cannalicious, LLC
Renewal Approved
- R L Solutions, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000021
- Clark Street Investment Group, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000254
- Green Galaxy Meds, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000122
- Free Reign, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000102
- Royal Highness, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000242
- Great Lakes Cultivation, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000234
Prequalifications Approved
- Lindzy's Med Supply Station, LLC, Provisioning Center
- HMG 21, Inc., Grower Class A
- TLG 21, Inc., Provisioning Center
- MJC Development, LLC, Grower Class C, Provisoning Center, Processor
- Med Smart, LLC, Grower Class B
- Capstone United, LLC, Grower Class A, Processor, Provisioning Center
- Green Stop, LLC, Grower Class C
- Garfield Ventures, LLC, Provisioning Center
- H & J Diagnostics, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility
- Lake Lancer, LLC, Provisioning Center
- J & R Growers, LLC, Grower Class A
- Houghton Lake Provisioning Center, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Greenz Across The Line, LLC, Grower Class C, Provisioning Center
- Capital Cultivating, LLC, Grower C, lass C
- Herb of Life, Inc., Grower Class C
- Fish Ladder Holdings, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Odish, LLC, Grower Class B
- Harper Group One, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Grand Royal Laboratories, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility
- RZR Holdings, LLC, Grower Class C
- GH2 LEL, Inc, Processor
Licensure Approved
- AS Asset Holdings, LLC, ERG-001004, Processor, PR-000091
- Great Lakes Natural Remedies, Inc., Processor, PR-000102
- New Generation Meds, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000423
- New Lyfe Michigan, LLC, Grower Class A, GR-A-000078
- Devi Tireman, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000369
- Helios I, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000357
- Comco, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000077
- HKM Group, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000403
- D. Savage, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000079
- D. Savage, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000453
- D. Savage, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000454
- D. Savage, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000455
Amendments
- Cannrose, Inc
- Helios I, LLC
- Quality Roots, Inc.
- Windsor Township OG, LLC
- Teleology, LLC
- Better Provisioning, Inc.
Renewal Approved
- A & H Partners, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000186
- Comco, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000190
- Pharmaco, Inc, Provisioning Center, PC-000232
- Pharmaco, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000205
- Pharmaco, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000226
- Pharmaco, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000249
- Pharmaco, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000259
- Pharmaco, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000260
- Pharmaco, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000261
- Pharmaco, Inc., Grower Class C, GR-C-000286
- Pharmacy, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000267
- Comco, LLC, Processor, PR-000028
Adult-use Licensing Report
Prequalifications Approved
- Metric Lounge, LLC, Designated Consumption Establishment
- Yummi Dispo LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
- Edgewood Wellness LLC, Designated Consumption Establishment, Marihuana Retailer
- MPM-C Marshall LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Excess Marihuana Grower
- Center Creek, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower
- Pure Roots LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Processor, Marihuana Retailer
- Superior Wellness LLC, Designated Consumption Establishment, Marihuana Retailer
- 42 Degrees Processing LLC, Marihuana Processor
Licensure Approved
- MPM-R Flint, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Common Citizen, AU-R-000179
- QPS Michigan Holdings LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Cloud Cover, AU-G-C-000121
- Morenci Brothers Holding Group, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Morenci Brothers Holding Group, LLC, AU-G-C-000131
- Great Lakes Natural Remedies, Inc, Marihuana Retailer, Great Lakes Natural Remedies Inc, AU-R-000182
- Redbud Roots Lab II, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Redbud Roots Lab II, LLC, AU-G-C-000132
- Redbud Roots Lab IV, LLC, Marihuana Processor, Redbud Roots Lab IV, LLC, AU-P-000112
Prequalifications Approved
- Green Blaze LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
- Laughing Leaf LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
- Blocker Services, Marihuana Microbusiness
- The Green Door Baldwin, Inc., Marihuana Retailer
- Minotaur Secure Transport, LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter
Licensure Approved
- Battle Spring LLC, Marihuana Event Organizer, Battle Creek Provisioning, AU-MEO-000105
- Green Wellness Ventures, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, THE RIVER, AU-R-000177
- Lion Labs Ltd, Marihuana Processor, Lion Labs Ltd, AU-P-000113
- Marijuana Transport Company, Inc., Marihuana Secure Transporter, Marijuana Transport Company Inc, AU-ST-000106
- Humblebee Products, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Humblebee Products, LLC, AU-R-000189
- QPS Michigan Holdings LLC, Marihuana Processor, Cloud Cover, AU-P-000108
- Driven Grow LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Driven Grow LLC, AU-G-C-000123
- Floraison, llc, Marihuana Retailer, Canna 43, AU-R-000171
- RJB Enterprises LLC, Marihuana Event Organizer, Pleasantrees Cannabis Company, AU-MEO-000108
- Trucenta LLC, Marihuana Retailer, BREEZE USA, AU-R-000188
Prequalifications Approved
- GC Flint LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- Harbor Farmz North, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Processor
- Harper Ventures LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- Umbrella Tree Enterprises, LLC, Class A Marihuana Grower
- Scientific Method Research, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower
- Belal Elayan, Marihuana Microbusiness
- Scientific Method Holdings II, Inc, Marihuana Retailer
- Cannalicious, LLC, Marihuana Processor
- PG Manufacturing, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower
- BETTER PROVISIONING, INC., Marihuana Retailer
- DNVK Lapeer Inc, Marihuana Retailer
- DLG & Associates, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Processor
- CLDD, LLC, Marihuana Processor, Marihuana Retailer
- AMAZING BUDZ, LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- Big Rock Corp., Class C Marihuana Grower
- Greenstone East, Marihuana Retailer
- GREEN STEM, LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- Capital Solutions Ypsilanti, Marihuana Retailer
- Viridis Laboratories, LLC, Marihuana Safety Compliance Facility
- Glacial Farms LLC, Class B Marihuana Grower
- Koi Holdings LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- Quality Roots Inc, Marihuana Retailer
Licensure Approved
- Green Sunrise Products LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Lume Cannabis Co., AU-R-000191
- J Elias Management Inc, Marihuana Event Organizer, Puff Cannabis Company, AU-MEO-000110
- QPS Michigan Holdings LLC, Marihuana Retailer, QPS Michigan Holdings LLC, AU-R-000166
- GR Vending MI, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Herbology, AU-R-000169
- BlueSol Biomedical, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Hazy Farms, AU-G-C-000119
- HQ3 Enterprises, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Pure Options, AU-R-000196
- SSK Services, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Stateside Wellness, AU-R-000198
- Tawas Botanical Co, Marihuana Retailer, The Botanical Co., AU-R-000192
- 3967 Euclid LLC, Marihuana Retailer, House of Fire Provisioning, AU-R-000185
- HG Lansing, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, HG Lansing, LLC, AU-R-000199
- HG Lansing, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, HG Lansing, LLC, AU-G-C-000133
- Arbor Farm I LLC, Class B Marihuana Grower, Arbor Farm I LLC, AU-G-B-000103
Licensure Denied
- 2540 RP, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, BotaniQ, AU-RA-000115
- Pharmaco, Inc., Marihuana Retailer, 5& Dime, AU-RA-000119
- Pharmaco, Inc., Marihuana Retailer, Motown Meds, AU-RA-000120
- Pharmaco, Inc., Marihuana Retailer, Shake and Bake Detroit, AU-RA-000123
- The House of Mary Jane, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, The House of Mary Jane LLC, AU-RA-000146
