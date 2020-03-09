Former Cresco Labs President Joe Caltabiano On His Next Area Of Focus: Midsized Companies

This week, Cresco Labs Inc (OTC: CRLBF) co-founder Joe Caltabiano stepped down from his role as president of the company last week.

As co-founder of Cresco, Caltabiano was on the team that grew the company to 1,800 employees, build out a management team of talented individuals from the consumer packaged goods industries and closed on M&A deals.

“It’s been an incredible opportunity to watch Cresco grow from inception to where it is today, and the company is now a global force in the industry,” he told Benzinga.

“I’m really proud of the Sunnyside retail brand and the team I’ve worked with day-in and day-out for the past seven years.”

It's always difficult to leave a place you love, Caltabiano said, adding that his decision was based on a belief that now is the right time to start fresh.

“I love the industry and the plant. I’ll be focusing my next phase around mid-sized companies looking to optimize and grow to the next level. With at least 10 markets on the precipice of legalization, the industry is burgeoning and the opportunities are limitless. We’re in the second inning of a nine-inning game.”

