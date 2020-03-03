Cresco Labs President Joe Caltabiano Resigns, Stock Trades Down

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC: CRLBF) (CSE:CL) President Joe Caltabiano has resigned, the vertically integrated cannabis company said Tuesday.

Caltabiano’s duties will be handed over to CEO and co-founder Charlie Bachtell and other members of the company’s leadership team, according to Cresco.

No reason was given for Caltabiano's resignation, which is effective immediately.

Cresco said it “wishes Joe well on his future endeavors and looks forward to continuing its path to building the most important company in cannabis.”

The stock was trading down 7.09% at $4.20 at the time of publication Tuesday.

A Cresco-owned Sunnyside* Dispensary in Champaign, Illinois. Courtesy photo.