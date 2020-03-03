Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cresco Labs President Joe Caltabiano Resigns, Stock Trades Down
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 03, 2020 11:18am   Comments
Share:
Cresco Labs President Joe Caltabiano Resigns, Stock Trades Down

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC: CRLBF) (CSE:CL) President Joe Caltabiano has resigned, the vertically integrated cannabis company said Tuesday.

Caltabiano’s duties will be handed over to CEO and co-founder Charlie Bachtell and other members of the company’s leadership team, according to Cresco. 

No reason was given for Caltabiano's resignation, which is effective immediately. 

Cresco said it “wishes Joe well on his future endeavors and looks forward to continuing its path to building the most important company in cannabis.”

The stock was trading down 7.09% at $4.20 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Cresco Labs Rebrands 4 New York Dispensaries To Sunnyside, Launches Delivery In New Hartford

How Cannabis MSOs Are Winning Over Customers In Evolving US Markets

A Cresco-owned Sunnyside* Dispensary in Champaign, Illinois. Courtesy photo. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Rebrands 4 New York Dispensaries To Sunnyside, Launches Delivery In New Hartford
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Social Equity In Cannabis: 'This Is The Way That Our Industry Is Expanding'
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Innovative Industrial Properties Posts Q4 Revenue Of $17.7M
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 25, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Joe CaltabianCannabis News Management Markets Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.42
-0.1106
- 2%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$14.05
-0.1996
- 1.4%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$9.76
0.08
+ 0.83%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$309.44
0.5373
+ 0.17%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga