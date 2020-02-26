Surfside Solutions Acquires Data-Led Cannabis Audience Platform Good Harvest Co

Cannabis-focused provider of marketing and data solutions, Surfside Solutions Inc. said Wednesday it has finalized an asset purchase agreement to acquire all intellectual property and software of the Garden State Digital, LLC, audience platform.

Garden State Digital, doing business as Good Harvest Co, is the data-let cannabis audience platform, enabling brands and dispensaries to reach relevant consumers.

Under the agreement, Erick Meth, CEO and Founder of Good Harvest Co will take the position of chief strategy officer at Surfside.

"As technology within the cannabis space continues to evolve and expand, customers are seeking solutions that not only solve current issues they're facing, but a trusted partner that will work with them to address future needs," Meth said in a statement. "Combining our expertise in the cannabis and shopper marketing verticals, with Surfside's established and leading technology in consumer intelligence, ensures that we're able to provide long term strategic value for our customers."

Surfside Co-Founder Michael Blanche also commented on the acquisition.

"This acquisition furthers our investment and commitment to the cannabis industry and unlocks new potential for companies to significantly increase profitability, gain a competitive edge, and utilize technology that has historically only been available in mainstream verticals," he said. "We know that companies in the industry are facing complex challenges when it comes to interacting with customers and we see compliance as a requirement, not a feature. We aim to provide businesses with technology that not only helps navigate this complex industry, but is cutting edge across multiple verticals, pioneering the next generation of consumer centric solutions."