Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hempvet Launches 'Safe, Natural' CBD Products For Cats, Horses
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 26, 2020 11:24am   Comments
Share:
Hempvet Launches 'Safe, Natural' CBD Products For Cats, Horses

The CBD pet product company Hempvet announced Wednesday the launch of nine pet wellness products that include the company’s first products for cats and horses.

Each of the products targets a particular disorder, such as anxiety, hip and joint pain and various immune deficiencies.

Last year, Hempvet was acquired by cannabis company Revolution Global and started to introduce new products to the pet wellness market. Over the last six months, Hempvet has doubled the number of its products, according to the company.

"Hemp-derived pet products were unheard of only a few short years ago. Now swaths of CBD treatments are available at pet specialty retailers across the country," Hempvet CEO Will Billings said in a statement.

"We believe that the industry has not even scratched the surface of the potential of hemp to improve animals' lives. With this next phase of our growth, we are excited to treat a wider range of health concerns while providing pets with safe, natural alternatives to traditional medicines."

The new feline products help with anxiety, hip and joint pain and provide an immunity boost, Hempvet said. They come in the form of soft chews.

For horses, Hempvet has produced powder-based remedies for minimizing anxiety, helping with digestive disorders and hip and joint inflammation, the company said.

The new products also include a hemp-infused flea and tick spray for both dogs and cats.

Posted-In: cats CBD pets Revolution Global veterinaryCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$317.64
5.0475
+ 1.61%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$15.15
0.12
+ 0.8%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.33
-0.022
- 0.21%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.92
-0.0114
- 0.19%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga