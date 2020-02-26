Hempvet Launches 'Safe, Natural' CBD Products For Cats, Horses

The CBD pet product company Hempvet announced Wednesday the launch of nine pet wellness products that include the company’s first products for cats and horses.

Each of the products targets a particular disorder, such as anxiety, hip and joint pain and various immune deficiencies.

Last year, Hempvet was acquired by cannabis company Revolution Global and started to introduce new products to the pet wellness market. Over the last six months, Hempvet has doubled the number of its products, according to the company.

"Hemp-derived pet products were unheard of only a few short years ago. Now swaths of CBD treatments are available at pet specialty retailers across the country," Hempvet CEO Will Billings said in a statement.

"We believe that the industry has not even scratched the surface of the potential of hemp to improve animals' lives. With this next phase of our growth, we are excited to treat a wider range of health concerns while providing pets with safe, natural alternatives to traditional medicines."

The new feline products help with anxiety, hip and joint pain and provide an immunity boost, Hempvet said. They come in the form of soft chews.

For horses, Hempvet has produced powder-based remedies for minimizing anxiety, helping with digestive disorders and hip and joint inflammation, the company said.

The new products also include a hemp-infused flea and tick spray for both dogs and cats.