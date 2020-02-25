Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Company Avida Makes Management Changes
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 25, 2020 9:17am   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Company Avida Makes Management Changes

London-based cannabis company AVIDA Global said Tuesday it has hired Ben Iversen as a new chief financial officer and Dr. Inbar Maymon-Pomeranchik as a member of its advisory board. These management changes come after the company’s successful funding round back in December, when it has raised £1.9 million ($2.46 million).

Maymon-Pomeranchik, who earned a PhD in plant science and molecular biology, is known as one of the best medicinal cannabis experts in the world, the company said. She is also the founder of an advisory company for investors and biotech businesses, Biodilligence.

"Dr. Inbar Maymon-Pomeranchik has been working with us from pretty much our inception. Her skills and experience are invaluable to us and we share an ambition and vision for how we believe the medical and wellbeing cannabis market should evolve. Elevating her position within AVIDA Global to be on our advisory board means she will play a more active role in our strategy, market focus and our genetics programme,” David Kirby, CEO, AVIDA Global, said in a statement.

Iversen is a co-founder of FlowStream Commodities, the first scale oil & gas company outside of the U.S., where he holds the position of the CFO. He sharpened his professional skills in finance working for Merrill Lynch, Cazenove, Nomura, and Lehman Brothers.

"As our operation develops, Ben's immense experience will be critical in helping us scale. As a senior professional with three decades of relevant experience behind him, he is well placed to help us achieve our ambition of being a leading B2B producer of the highest quality cannabis oils and isolates,” Kirby said.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Management Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.18
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$15.54
+ 0%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.82
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$322.42
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga