Cannabis Company Avida Makes Management Changes

London-based cannabis company AVIDA Global said Tuesday it has hired Ben Iversen as a new chief financial officer and Dr. Inbar Maymon-Pomeranchik as a member of its advisory board. These management changes come after the company’s successful funding round back in December, when it has raised £1.9 million ($2.46 million).

Maymon-Pomeranchik, who earned a PhD in plant science and molecular biology, is known as one of the best medicinal cannabis experts in the world, the company said. She is also the founder of an advisory company for investors and biotech businesses, Biodilligence.

"Dr. Inbar Maymon-Pomeranchik has been working with us from pretty much our inception. Her skills and experience are invaluable to us and we share an ambition and vision for how we believe the medical and wellbeing cannabis market should evolve. Elevating her position within AVIDA Global to be on our advisory board means she will play a more active role in our strategy, market focus and our genetics programme,” David Kirby, CEO, AVIDA Global, said in a statement.

Iversen is a co-founder of FlowStream Commodities, the first scale oil & gas company outside of the U.S., where he holds the position of the CFO. He sharpened his professional skills in finance working for Merrill Lynch, Cazenove, Nomura, and Lehman Brothers.

"As our operation develops, Ben's immense experience will be critical in helping us scale. As a senior professional with three decades of relevant experience behind him, he is well placed to help us achieve our ambition of being a leading B2B producer of the highest quality cannabis oils and isolates,” Kirby said.