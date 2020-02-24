Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Uncle John's Brand: Jerry Garcia, Holistic Industries And The Making Of A Celebrity Cannabis Brand
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 24, 2020 2:03pm   Comments
Share:
Uncle John's Brand: Jerry Garcia, Holistic Industries And The Making Of A Celebrity Cannabis Brand

If there were a Mount Rushmore for weed, the late Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead would undoubtedly be on it, Holistic Industries CEO Josh Genderson said during a panel on celebrity brands Monday at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami Beach. 

Few names are as representative of cannabis culture as the Grateful Dead, and it was a matter of time before someone launched a cannabis brand that references the group and its founder, who died in 1995. 

But landing such a coveted endorsement is not easy.

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) got Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen; Caliva got Jay Z; B-Real launched his own thing; and the Jerry Garcia name found a house at Holistic Industries.

How did this come to be?

It's all about taking care of your team, said Genderson, a former wine industry exec: the best place to work leads to the best products.

This in turn creates the best possible shopping experience, he said. And that in turn creates the best investment opportunity. 

Tickets to the next Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Detroit, Michigan April 1 are available now.

The Nitty-Gritty

Genderson and Holistic Industries CMO Kyle Barich broke down the specifics of the Garcia brand.

Understanding the community is fundamental, they said.

“A big part of our team are big fans of the Grateful Dead,” Genderson said, explaining the importance of getting the product right. 

Jerry's daughter Trixie could not emphasize this enough, he said: the only way for customers to love the brand is to pay proper tribute to the Dead’s legacy.

A brand cannot thrive and grow on just culture, he said; for the Garcia brand to succeed when it launches later this year, it needs scale and distribution. 

Barich came to Holistic after a career that included marketing the launch of Viagra.

Just like with Viagra, “there’s an opportunity to change perceptions around cannabis,” he said. 

Could celebrity brands play a big role in this re-definition of cannabis?

It's certainly part of Holistic's plan.

Photo courtesy of The Jerry Garcia Cannabis Collection. 

Posted-In: Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Cannabis Capital Conference Grateful Dead Holistic IndustriesCannabis News Events Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC)

Cannabis Execs Tackle Branding, Pot Stock Valuations: 'Dispensaries Are The Brand'
Martha Stewart Will Launch CBD Products For Animals: Here's What You Need To Know
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 20, 2020
Tim Seymour Compares Aurora Cannabis And Canopy Growth, Sees Path To Profitability
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 19, 2020
Here's How Much Investing $100 In The 2018 Debut Of Aurora Cannabis Would Be Worth Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.17
-0.3657
- 5.6%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$15.60
-0.8603
- 5.23%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.77
-0.53
- 4.69%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$322.64
-10.81
- 3.24%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga