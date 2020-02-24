Grown Rogue's Chief Strategy Officer Resigns

Vertically-integrated cannabis company Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF) announced Friday the resignation of CSO Jacques Habra.

“Grown Rogue wants to thank Jacques for his leadership and dedication to Grown Rogue over the past three years," Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue, said in a statement. “Jacques was instrumental in Grown Rogue’s early growth, fundraising strategy, and corporate development. We wish him and the Noospheric team all the success in future endeavors.”

When Habra first came to Grown Rogue, he was focused on creating a special marketing concept. After the company’s public listing at the end of 2018, he transitioned to help with investor relations, strategic growth and to help the CEO.

“I joined Grown Rogue to help tell the story of the founders who passionately focus on best practices in cultivation, high standards of consumer experience, and developing meaningful dialogue with the investment community,” Habra stated. “It’s been very rewarding to see the positive growth of the entire Company over the past few years. As an early partner and continuing shareholder, I am excited to watch the next phase of Grown Rogue’s growth."

Grown Rogue closed Friday’s session 2.55% higher at 7 cents per share.

