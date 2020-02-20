California's Blosum CBD Launches Organic Hemp Oil

California-based hemp oil company Blosum CBD announced Thursday the launch of organic hemp oil products.

With these products, the company is set to help consumers naturally boost their health through the consumption of oil products made exclusively from pesticide-free organic hemp plants.

The company tries to set itself apart from other companies in the industry by using solely hemp oil made with some of the biggest hemp farms in the U.S. that are U.S. Farm Bill compliant, Blosum CBD said.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

At the moment, Blosum CBD is producing hemp oil products in four categories: CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD for pets and CBD tinctures.

The company utilizes original genetics of their hemp plants, which possess a minimum of 15% CBD, and less than 0.3% THC, supplying in this manner their farmers with plants rich in CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBC, among other cannabis compounds, according to its press release.

In order to extract naturally existing trace amounts of THC from the oil, Blosum CBD relies on a proprietary extraction and purification method that leverages chromatography, after which the oil is third-party tested.

"The end result is the highest quality TRUE Full Spectrum hemp-derived phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) oil extract that contains no solvents, no heavy metals, and no pesticides," the company said.