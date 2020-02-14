Dan Bilzerian Launches IGNITE Vodka At Annual Angels & Devils Celebration

Dan Bilzerian, an entrepreneur, Instagram influencer and former U.S. military service member, formally launched IGNITE Vodka, the newest premium beverage in the Ignite International Brands Ltd (OTC: BILZF) family of products, at a Valentine's Day-themed party Thursday.

IGNITE is a premium international CBD, cannabis, pet supplies, beverage and apparel brand.

The launch event was attended by celebrities such as The Weeknd, G-Eazy, Machine Gun Kelly, Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Tie Dye, Chance the Rapper, Tyga, Brody Jenner, Smokepurpp, Travis Barker and more, according to a press release.

Guests enjoyed IGNITE Vodka mixed drinks and food, and over 2,700 people were treated to live entertainment, such as Maxim Slobodian parachuting onto the driveway from a nearby helicopter.

IGNITE is a CSE- and OTCQX- listed public company. To find out more about the IGNITE beverage line, visit www.ignitebeverages.co.

Dan Bilzerian and guests at Ignite International Brands' Ignite Vodka launch Feb. 13 in Belair, California. Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Ignite International Brands.