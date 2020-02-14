Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dan Bilzerian Launches IGNITE Vodka At Annual Angels & Devils Celebration
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2020 4:00pm   Comments
Share:
Dan Bilzerian Launches IGNITE Vodka At Annual Angels & Devils Celebration

Dan Bilzerian, an entrepreneur, Instagram influencer and former U.S. military service member, formally launched IGNITE Vodka, the newest premium beverage in the Ignite International Brands Ltd (OTC: BILZF) family of products, at a Valentine's Day-themed party Thursday. 

IGNITE is a premium international CBD, cannabis, pet supplies, beverage and apparel brand.

The launch event was attended by celebrities such as The Weeknd, G-Eazy, Machine Gun Kelly, Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Tie Dye, Chance the Rapper, Tyga, Brody Jenner, Smokepurpp, Travis Barker and more, according to a press release. 

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Guests enjoyed IGNITE Vodka mixed drinks and food, and over 2,700 people were treated to live entertainment, such as Maxim Slobodian parachuting onto the driveway from a nearby helicopter.

IGNITE is a CSE- and OTCQX- listed public company. To find out more about the IGNITE beverage line, visit www.ignitebeverages.co.

Dan Bilzerian and guests at Ignite International Brands' Ignite Vodka launch Feb. 13 in Belair, California. Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Ignite International Brands. 

Posted-In: alcohol CBD Dan Bilzerian Valentine's Day VodkaCannabis News Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BILZF)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: Davos, Aphria's Funding, Moves In Alaska, New York And Vermont
Ignite Announces Expansion Of Product Offerings With New Division - IGNITE Beverages
Data: Cannabis M&A And Raises Tanking Hard As 2020 Approaches
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.47
0.3062
+ 4.97%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.29
0.305
+ 2.78%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.23
0.4
+ 2.53%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$336.86
-0.31
- 0.09%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga