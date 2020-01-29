Curaleaf Opens Cape Cod's First Recreational Use Cannabis Dispensary

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTC: CURLF) announced Wednesday the first adult-use retail dispensary in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The company plans to celebrate this with a grand opening ceremony on Feb. 6.

Curaleaf’s new dispensary will be open seven days a week.

"We are very excited to bring the first adult-use cannabis dispensary to Cape Cod. Provincetown is a vibrant community where we plan to hire over 30 people and become engaged with the cultural activities, charities and local initiatives that are important and make the Outer Cape and Provincetown so special," Patrik Jonsson, President of Curaleaf Massachusetts, said in a statement.

Curaleaf CEO Joseph Lusardi also commented on the opening.

"As one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States, we are proud to be based right here in Massachusetts and to be expanding our presence across the Commonwealth," Lusardi said. "Providing high quality and reliable products to patients and customers in our home state is a key part of Curaleaf's mission."

Curaleaf said it has plans to open another adult-use dispensary in Ware, Massachusetts this spring, upon obtaining regulatory authorization. Its first adult-use location in Oxford, Massachusetts was opened last year.

Curaleaf's stock was trading 1.4% higher at $6.73 per share on Wednesday.