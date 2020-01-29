Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Curaleaf Opens Cape Cod's First Recreational Use Cannabis Dispensary
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 29, 2020 12:20pm   Comments
Share:
Curaleaf Opens Cape Cod's First Recreational Use Cannabis Dispensary

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTC: CURLF) announced Wednesday the first adult-use retail dispensary in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The company plans to celebrate this with a grand opening ceremony on Feb. 6.

Curaleaf’s new dispensary will be open seven days a week.

"We are very excited to bring the first adult-use cannabis dispensary to Cape Cod. Provincetown is a vibrant community where we plan to hire over 30 people and become engaged with the cultural activities, charities and local initiatives that are important and make the Outer Cape and Provincetown so special," Patrik Jonsson, President of Curaleaf Massachusetts, said in a statement.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Curaleaf CEO Joseph Lusardi also commented on the opening.

"As one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States, we are proud to be based right here in Massachusetts and to be expanding our presence across the Commonwealth," Lusardi said. "Providing high quality and reliable products to patients and customers in our home state is a key part of Curaleaf's mission."

Curaleaf said it has plans to open another adult-use dispensary in Ware, Massachusetts this spring, upon obtaining regulatory authorization. Its first adult-use location in Oxford, Massachusetts was opened last year.

Curaleaf's stock was trading 1.4% higher at $6.73 per share on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Cape Cod MassachusettsCannabis News Retail Sales Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CURLF)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis ETF Isn't High Yet, But It's Rebounding
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Curaleaf Says Grassroots, Select, ATG Acquisitions On Track
5 Things To Watch In Cannabis In 2020
Curaleaf Finalizes Acquisition Of Acres Cannabis Assets In Nevada
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.47
0.17
+ 0.98%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.05
0.0657
+ 0.94%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.05
0.1
+ 0.84%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$327.83
0.95
+ 0.29%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga