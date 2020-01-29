Eaze Releases Annual State Of Cannabis Report, Shows Increase In Demand, Use

Cannabis-focused online marketplace Eaze published Wednesday its fifth annual Ease Insights|State of Cannabis 2019 report, which examines a collection of consumer trends in the biggest cannabis market.

Accumulated purchase data of more than 500,000 Eaze consumers in California was analyzed in the report. The new report showed a notable increase in demand and use of legal cannabis, with consumer diversity on the rise as well.

What’s more, cannabis companies presented a bigger and more diversified portfolio of products.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Main highlights from the report:

First-time deliveries experienced a 74% increase last year.

Consumers aged 50 and above increased by 105%.

Female consumers increased by 81% since 2018.

Topicals were 67% sought more by boomers than in 2018.

Vape sales were affected by the vape illness outbreak with sales falling 15% in October.

“This report reinforces that cannabis is important for people from all walks of life,” Ro Choy, CEO of Eaze said in a statement. “As the state’s biggest marketplace for legal cannabis, we are committed to doing our part to support licensed retailers and brands and expand access to the best cannabis products in California.”

Eaze is a portfolio company of Casa Verde Capital, the cannabis investment fund co-founded by Ted Chung, Karan Wadhera and Calvin Broadus, a.k.a. Snoop Dogg.