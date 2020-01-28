Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cresco Enters Sale-And-Leaseback Agreement With IIPR For Ohio Facility
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2020 10:55am   Comments
Share:
Cresco Enters Sale-And-Leaseback Agreement With IIPR For Ohio Facility

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTC: CRLBF) said Tuesday it has finalized the agreement to sell its Ohio-based Yellow Springs property to Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR).

The sale price was set to around $10.5 million when counting financing for extra tenant enhancements. The property covers around 50,000 sq. feet of industrial space.

At the same time, the company will sign a long-term, triple net lease agreement with Innovative Industrial Properties and will keep on running the property as a licensed cannabis cultivation and processing facility.

“Teaming again with IIP as our long-term real estate partner enables us to further bolster our balance sheet, and redeploy that additional liquidity into higher yielding opportunities,” Joe Caltabiano, President and Co-Founder of Cresco Labs said in a statement. “We are thrilled with the footprint we have established and look forward to deepening our presence in those states, with IIP as one of our trusted capital providers.”

Cresco Labs’ shares were trading 1.9% higher to $6.21 on Tuesday morning.

Related Links:

Cresco Labs Closes On 'Transformational' Origin House Acquisition

The Week In Cannabis: Illinois Goes Rec, Quebec Pulls Back And A Recap Of 2019

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets Real Estate Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRLBF)

Capital Raise, M&A Activity Remains Light Heading Into 2020
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: New York, Mississippi, Illinois, Mexico, High Times And More
Cresco Labs Closes On 'Transformational' Origin House Acquisition
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: Illinois Goes Rec, Quebec Pulls Back And A Recap Of 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.89
0.1871
+ 2.79%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.27
0.43
+ 2.55%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.00
0.2557
+ 2.18%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$326.34
2.83
+ 0.87%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga