Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director Javier Hasse To Speak At CanEx Investment Summit In NY, Feb 18
January 27, 2020 2:38pm   Comments
Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director Javier Hasse is going on a speaking tour once again in 2020, with confirmed spots at big events including SXSW in Austin, Texas; the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami, Florida; and the NCIA's NorthEast Cannabis Business Conference in Boston, Massachussetts.

Javier's first stop will be New York, New York, where he'll be speaking at the CanEx Investment Summit, alongside top cannabis industry experts including:

  • Tyler Beurelein l Hypur l Chairman NCIA Banking & Financial Services Committee
  • Ross O'Brien l Bonaventure Equity
  • Stephane Toupin l Ridgetop Lighting
  • Wayne V. Isaacs l Green Stripe Naturals
  • Tahira Rehmatullah l T3 Ventures Advisory
  • Delano Seiveright l Special Advisor / Strategist Government of Jamaica
  • Lori-Ann Beausoleil l PwC
  • Roz McCarthy l Minorities 4 Medical Marijuana
  • T'Shura Gibbs l Zimmer & Co.
  • Cindy Lightbourne l Cannabis Licensing Authority Jamaica

About The CanEx Investment Summits

The CanEx Investment Summits bring together investors, bankers, lawyers, business owners, policymakers and healthcare professionals to offer unique insights into the legal cannabis industry and specifically to speak to investment opportunities. The events feature a range of subject matter oriented toward exposing investors to considering investments directly into businesses, equities and/or into funds that specialize in the industry.

Who Attends the Investment Summits?

Looking for insight into the cannabis (including hemp and CBD) markets?  Want to better understand the investment landscape in the emerging Caribbean and LATAM markets?  Are you interested in learning from operators and stakeholders of the opportunities and challenges from some of the leaders in the industry and hear specific investments being pitched.

Investment Pitches
Each event includes investment pitches from screened companies seeking to raise capital and panel discussions with seasoned investors speaking to the global opportunities and investor considerations for placing funds in the industry.

Bios for all speakers will be added shortly.

CanEx Investment Summits Schedule 2020

  • New York: February 18, 2020
  • London: March 12, 2020
  • Mumbai: April 07, 2020
  • Barbados: May 07, 2020
  • Trinidad & Tobago: May 12, 2020
  • Cayman Islands: May 14, 2020

