Canopy Growth Subsidiary Tweed Collective Extends Application Deadline For Projects That Back Communities In Canada
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 24, 2020 10:58am   Comments
Canopy Growth  (NYSE: CGC) subsidiary Tweed Collective announced Thursday it has prolonged its application deadline until Feb. 20. With this announcement, Tweed is welcoming other Canadian registered charities, non-profits, and business improvement areas to apply with their proposals.

Tweed Collective is a social purpose initiative with the aim of helping improve the lives of Canadians.

Applicants will be notified with the company’s choice in 45 days of the submission deadline. In order to receive support, applicants must be promoting one of Tweed Collective's ‘three impact pillars’ which are the following:

  • Grow Greener - that focuses on ecological issues, supporting ‘greening and cleaning initiatives;’
  • Grow Opportunities – which is oriented toward backing the projects that improve people’s working skills;
  • Grow Connections – that supports connectivity initiatives.

“Through Tweed Collective, Canopy Growth is giving back while also building awareness, understanding and valued relationships with stakeholders, partners, and customers while being mindful of the Company’s role in society and as a community member and neighbour.”

Analyst Raises Price Objectives For Cannabis Stocks: 'Higher Multiples Raise The Bar For All'

Canopy Growth Appoints Judy Schmeling As Chair Of Board Of Directors

