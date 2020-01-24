Canopy Growth Subsidiary Tweed Collective Extends Application Deadline For Projects That Back Communities In Canada

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) subsidiary Tweed Collective announced Thursday it has prolonged its application deadline until Feb. 20. With this announcement, Tweed is welcoming other Canadian registered charities, non-profits, and business improvement areas to apply with their proposals.

Tweed Collective is a social purpose initiative with the aim of helping improve the lives of Canadians.

Applicants will be notified with the company’s choice in 45 days of the submission deadline. In order to receive support, applicants must be promoting one of Tweed Collective's ‘three impact pillars’ which are the following:

Grow Greener - that focuses on ecological issues, supporting ‘greening and cleaning initiatives;’

“Through Tweed Collective, Canopy Growth is giving back while also building awareness, understanding and valued relationships with stakeholders, partners, and customers while being mindful of the Company’s role in society and as a community member and neighbour.”

