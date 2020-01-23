Olli Brands Partners With Ace Valley To Create Cannabis-Infused Gummies

Toronto-based Olli Brands Inc. announced Wednesday it has partnered with Ace Valley to develop Ace Valley-branded, cannabis-infused real-fruit gummies. The two companies plan to create gummies that are gluten-free, dairy-free, without artificial sweeteners or colors, containing real fruit.

The collaboration comes as the next step after Olli Brands has obtained its Standard Processing License.

“Ace Valley stands out amongst the many recreational cannabis brands, with unique and unparalleled branding coupled with a fiercely loyal customer following. The Ace Valley team's business practices and quality-first approach aligns well with Olli's commitment to be the premier independent cannabis-infused goods producer in Canada," Sarah Gillin, COO & Co-Founder of Olli Brands said in a statement. "As we build our private label business alongside our own branded business, Olli's guiding principle is to work with unique and complementary brands in order to bring quality products to market."

Jesse Dallal, Chief Strategy Officer of Ace Valley said, “What distinguishes Olli Brands is their best-in-class team, unparalleled creativity and attention to quality. We took a very collaborative approach in designing our initial edible products, and we are confident our loyal customers will love them as much as we do. As the premier independent cannabis-infused edibles processor, Olli Brands was the only choice in our minds as we looked to execute on our vision and bring the first products from our delicious, top-of-the-line, edible product suite to the recreational cannabis market."

In addition, Olli Brands announced Ace Valley is the first in the line of many soon to be declared brands the company is collaborating with to create craft edibles and teas to the Canadian adult-use market.