NOBL Completes Series A Funding Round At Davos, Altitude Investment Management Among Round Participants

Cannabis data and consulting company NOBL said Thursday it finalized its Series A fundraise at Davos and capital support of £1.25 million ($1.64 million).

Altitude Investment Management, Enexis AB and Artemis Growth Partners are some of the dominant cannabis investors who have supported the round.

"Closing our Series A with the caliber of investors we've brought in is indicative of our performance and reputation. We are proven to understand global markets, launch sector leading brands and operate tenacious companies that deliver month on month revenue growth" Co-Founder, Stephen Murphy, said in a statement at NOBL's co-hosted Cannabis Conclave event in Davos.

See Also: Leaders Gather In Davos To Discuss How Cannabis Can Help Improve The State Of The World

NOBL offers a portfolio platform that contains some of the leading companies and brands in the industry, such as Atalis, European Cannabis Weeks, Prohibition Partners, NOBL Lice and Cannabis Europa.

"We will continue to invest in talent and innovation while also enabling our operating companies to make smarter and more effective business decisions that will shape the future of the global cannabis industry in a meaningful and impactful way," Murphy said.

Michael Goldberg, Partner at Altitude Investment Management, stated, "We have been collaborating with the team at NOBL over the last two years and are pleased to invest in this financing round as NOBL continues to shape the future of global cannabis through knowledge and intelligence with its superior data, insights, and networking opportunities."