New Zealand To Reverse Law That Prohibits Cannabis Vaporizers

A law that prohibits cannabis vaporizers in New Zealand will soon be overturned, reports Marijuana Business Daily.

This ministry plan for a reversal to occur before the new regulations regarding the country’s medical program come into effect April 1.

“Currently, vaporizers are prohibited under the Misuse of Drugs (Prohibition of Cannabis Utensils and Methamphetamine Utensils) Notice,” a Health Ministry spokesperson told MBD.

The “cabinet has agreed to replace the Misuse of Drugs Utensils Notice with a notice that enables the import of vaporizers that have been approved as medical devices by an overseas regulator."

Overturning the law will produce opportunities for international companies to supply the New Zealand market with vaporizes that have been labeled as medical devices by an official health body.

Under the regulations that were completed in December, MBD said medical cannabis products are not allowed to be sold in a form intended for smoking.

The market will have to depend on imports of vaporizers for a while, because although those products can be produced in New Zealand the medical device approvals that are needed are accessible only overseas.

“We are not proposing to limit the type of vaporizers so long as it is approved by an overseas regulator as a medical device,” a spokesperson told the outlet.