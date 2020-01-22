Market Overview

Puration Wants To Purchase Kali-Extracts CBD Confection Assets
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 22, 2020 9:15am   Comments
Puration, Inc. (OTC: PURA) and Kali-Extracts, Inc. (OTC: KALY) said Tuesday they're entering into negotiations in relation to Puration’s potential purchase of Kali-Extracts’ CBD confection assets.

Just recently, Kali-Extracts declared its intention to consolidated its business structure and concentrate on its Cannabis Biopharmaceutical Technology spinning of its non-pharmaceutical business assets. The company owns a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process and is working on creating therapies for several medical conditions.

Its technology carries a value of $50 million in conjunction with a recent purchase offer that the company’s management approved, according to the press release.

At the moment, Puration owns the sole license of Kali-Extracts Patented Cannabis Extraction Process that set up extracts to be infused into beverages. Just a while ago, Puration reached Europe, Latin America, and Africa with its beverage production.

Puration's stock closed Tuesday’s session 5.41% lower at $0.037 per share.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Asset Sales Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

