Appiphany To Change Name To Verde Bio Holdings Amid Transition To Hemp Industry

Appiphany Technologies Holdings Corp. (OTC: APHD) announced Tuesday it's working on changing its name and stock symbol following its industry focus switch.

The company will enter into the hemp industry, under the guidance of its recently named CEO and director, Scott Cox, who brings more than 20 years of management and operations experience to the company.

The new name Appiphany will take is Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. which should more suitably represent the company’s new focus. The new stock symbol will be declared when it gets FINRA approval.

“The hemp industry is currently a multi-million dollar sector, growing exponentially, and we are establishing Verde Bio Holdings to respond to opportunities in this sector including bridging the gap between the hemp industry’s need for capital and the industry’s limited access to the larger capital markets,” Cox said in a statement. “We believe it is perfect timing for this venture and are excited about the opportunities in the industry.”

Appiphany also announced its plans to raise its value via joint ventures, acquisitions, and hemp-related investments. In addition, the company reported it has kept E&E Communications to help with investors and public relations.

“We are pleased to assist a Company with a strong successful leader, involved in a sector realizing enormous growth, and we look forward to discussing this opportunity with investors and potential investors,” Paul Knopick, E & E Communications President said in a statement.