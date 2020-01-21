Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Appiphany To Change Name To Verde Bio Holdings Amid Transition To Hemp Industry
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 21, 2020 10:25am   Comments
Share:
Appiphany To Change Name To Verde Bio Holdings Amid Transition To Hemp Industry

Appiphany Technologies Holdings Corp. (OTC: APHD) announced Tuesday it's working on changing its name and stock symbol following its industry focus switch.

The company will enter into the hemp industry, under the guidance of its recently named CEO and director, Scott Cox, who brings more than 20 years of management and operations experience to the company.

The new name Appiphany will take is Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. which should more suitably represent the company’s new focus. The new stock symbol will be declared when it gets FINRA approval.

Traveling For Cannabis: Edibles Most Popular Product, Colorado Favorite Destination

“The hemp industry is currently a multi-million dollar sector, growing exponentially, and we are establishing Verde Bio Holdings to respond to opportunities in this sector including bridging the gap between the hemp industry’s need for capital and the industry’s limited access to the larger capital markets,” Cox said in a statement. “We believe it is perfect timing for this venture and are excited about the opportunities in the industry.”

Appiphany also announced its plans to raise its value via joint ventures, acquisitions, and hemp-related investments. In addition, the company reported it has kept E&E Communications to help with investors and public relations.

“We are pleased to assist a Company with a strong successful leader, involved in a sector realizing enormous growth, and we look forward to discussing this opportunity with investors and potential investors,” Paul Knopick, E & E Communications President said in a statement.

Posted-In: HempCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APHD)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.73
-0.02
- 0.11%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.93
-0.01
- 0.08%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.46
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$331.97
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga