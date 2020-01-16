Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Root Wellness CBD Launches Campaign To Replant Trees In Australia After Wildfires
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 16, 2020 2:32pm   Comments
Share:
Root Wellness CBD Launches Campaign To Replant Trees In Australia After Wildfires

The most disastrous wildfires seen in decades have been shattering Australia since July. At least 28 people across the nation have lost their lives, and more than 3,000 homes in the state of New South Wales have been ruined, according to CNN.

One cannabis company has decided to offer its help.

California-based Root Wellness CBD announced Thursday the launch of its #ROOTFORAUSTRALIA reforestation campaign, with the aim to help replant trees across the regions of Australia that have been destroyed by wildfires.

Since its inception, the company has been donating proceeds from orders to tree-planting efforts across the world, and now has chosen to concentrate all its efforts into the Root For Australia campaign until April.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

The campaign utilizes proceeds from every order of the company’s products to replant trees across Australia, the company said.

"Root Wellness has always carried the mission to give back to the earth that our products are made from," CEO Robert Crossley said in a statement.

"Given the current circumstances, we felt it was of absolute importance that we direct our contributions accordingly. Root Wellness was founded on the premise of making an impact on the root of environmental problems while simultaneously offering products that nourish the mind and body." 

Posted-In: cnn Root Wellness CBDCannabis News Global Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.88
0.12
+ 0.94%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.62
-0.1175
- 0.63%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$330.06
1.9
+ 0.58%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.37
-0.0049
- 0.07%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga