Aphria Trades Down As Bottom Line Turns Negative In Q2

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) reported second-quarter financial results Tuesday, with net revenue of CA$120.6 million ($92.2 million), up 457% year-over-year from CA$21.7 million.

The company posted a net loss for the quarter of CA$7.9 million or CA$0.03 per share versus net income of CA$16.4 million, or CA$0.07 per share, in the first quarter.

The loss was mostly due to provisions related to Aphria’s Tier 3 passive investment portfolio, the company said.

Revenue for adult-use cannabis jumped 46% from the previous quarter to CA$29 million.

Aphria said it achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA of CA$1.9 million, up from CA$1 million in the prior quarter.

Irwim Simon will continue as CEO and is no longer working on an interim basis, according to Aphria.

“We are very pleased with our strong growth and execution in Canada demonstrated by our increase in adult-use cannabis revenue and positive adjusted EBITDA as a result of our compelling brands and market positioning,” Simon said in a statement.

The company updated its guidance for fiscal year 2020, projecting net revenue between CA$575 million and CA$625 million and adjusted EBITDA of CA$35 million to CA$42 million.

Aphria’s shares traded 4.98% lower at $5.15 per share during Tuesday’s pre-market session.

