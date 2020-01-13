Market Overview

'Clear Demonstration Of Discipline': Fire & Flower Reaches Milestone Of 45 Cannabis Retail Stores
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 13, 2020 1:36pm   Comments
'Clear Demonstration Of Discipline': Fire & Flower Reaches Milestone Of 45 Cannabis Retail Stores

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX: FAF) (OTC: FFLWF) said Monday it has reached a milestone of 45 open and running cannabis retail stores.

The company had planned to reach this milestone by the end of its fiscal year, which would be Feb. 1. The company now has 46 open and running stores across its retail network.

"Fire & Flower is committed to delivering on the targets that we have provided to our shareholders and reaching 45 cannabis retail stores several weeks in advance of when we had anticipated to reach this target is a clear demonstration of our discipline in achieving our goals," Trevor Fencott, Fire & Flower's CEO said in a statement. "Achieving this aggressive goal is a testament to our deep retail experience and strong management team. As the cannabis industry continues to face headwinds, Fire & Flower is well positioned to continue to achieve growth and demonstrate leadership in the category."

The company will further concentrate on launching new retail stores in Alberta and Ontario.

Fire & Flower’s OTC stock trades around 80 cents per share.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Retail Sales Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

