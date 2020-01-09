As Vaping Illnesses Decline, Impact On Market Appears To Peak

Recent data from BDS Analytics suggests that the market fallout from the e-cigarette/vaping-associated illness (EVALI) crisis has peaked.

The news coincides with a late December report from the Centers for Disease Control that found new cases of EVALI were on the decline.

In November, the third month after the onset of the vaping crisis, sales across the California, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Maryland markets totaled $607.6 million, down 1.8% from October, primarily due to seasonal patterns, according to BDS.

The crisis began in June and peaked in September, the CDC said in a Dec. 31 report.

The additive vitamin E acetate was "closely associated with EVALI," appearing in 48 of 51 EVALI patients observed across 16 states, the agency said.

More than 2,500 people had been hospitalized with EVALI in every state, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as of Dec. 27, the CDC said.

The CDC links 55 deaths across 27 states to EVALI as of that date.

Since then, additional deaths have occurred, including a Galveston, Texas woman reported to be in her early 30s who died Dec. 29.

Accredited cannabis companies are largely being absolved from the crisis, according to the CDC.

Instead, informal sources, such as friends, family and dealers, both in-person and online, are being linked with the vapes behind most EVALI cases.