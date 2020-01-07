Market Overview

BDS Analytics' October 2019 Cannabis Price Index (CPI) Points To Stability In Retail Pricing
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
January 07, 2020 7:48am   Comments
BDS Analytics' October 2019 Cannabis Price Index CPI Points To Stability In Retail Pricing

Earlier this month, global cannabinoid market research company BDS Analytics released its October Cannabis Retail Price Index (CPI).

The index hit 100.68 in October, a decrease from the previous month (102.29). Year-to-date, average retail prices of cannabis products have increased by less than one percent.

The Results

The index shows a positive price trend in pre-rolled joints, ingestibles, and topicals on a year-over-year basis, while flower, vape and dabbable concentrates experienced continued negative pressure.

Nevertheless, the average retail price for flower, pre-rolled joints, dabbable concentrate, and vape is largely unchanged in comparison to the trailing month—a result of seasonal market conditions. Overall, legal cannabis sales at dispensaries across Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, and Nevada reached $584 million, a 17% increase from October 2018.

During October, leading cannabis companies Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) found some stability after weeks of selling with Canopy finding support at the $20 level and Aurora plateauing near $3.60 before falling below $3 in November.

About The CPI

The CPI is designed to illustrate demand shifts, pricing adjustments, and other trends in the cannabis industry for consumers, producers, and investors. Through its GreenEdge Platform, BDS compiles retail transaction pricing data for dispensaries in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, and Oregon, which make up 50% of the United States’ legalized cannabis product sales.

The CPI is relevant in generating supply chain and pricing decisions. In 2018, after persistent declines in flower prices, BDS identified a temporary floor via its CPI. Following, early-to-mid 2019, Flower prices rebounded as concentrate and vape production rose.

Posted-In: BDS Analytics Cannabis Price IndexCannabis Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.40
-0.1511
- 1.31%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.29
-0.0718
- 1.13%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.38
-0.08
- 0.49%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$323.23
-0.5
- 0.15%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
