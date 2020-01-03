We Visited The 'Higher Standards' Store In Atlanta To Check Out The Keith Haring Cannabis Collection

By Mehka King, via Cash Color Cannabis.

When the early 80’s art scene was exploding, a downtown painter named Keith Haring was one of the brightest stars.

Haring has made pieces for MTV, famed nightclub The Palladium, and his iconic backdrop for LiveAid.

Decades later, Haring’s work still lives on in various ways from fashion to film. Let’s add cannabis to that list now.

In November, Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, announced the launch of the K. Haring Collection: A selection of functional glass art and lifestyle products, emboldened with the powerful, iconic imagery of Keith Haring.

“As a longtime admirer and supporter of Keith Haring, his art, and his legacy, I am thrilled to introduce the K.Haring Collection, ” said Sasha Kadey, Chief Marketing Officer of Greenlane and Creative Director for the K.Haring Collection.

“The art world has long had an intertwined relationship with cannabis and has in many ways been instrumental in the advancement of the industry. The K.Haring Collection will help our mission to destigmatize and elevate the cannabis experience. We are looking forward to offering this sophisticated glassware collection to Higher Standards customers both in stores and online as we continue to grow our house of brands and expand our direct to consumer business, offering this sophisticated glassware collection to Higher Standards customers both in stores and online as we continue to grow our house of brands and expand our direct to consumer business, offering innovative designs and products to consumers across the U.S.”

