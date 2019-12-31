Market Overview

Cannabis REIT Brings Mary Allis Curran To Its Board Of Directors
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 31, 2019 8:00am   Comments
Cannabis REIT Brings Mary Allis Curran To Its Board Of Directors

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) said Tuesday it has hired Mary Allis Curran to its board of directors.

Curran has 25 years of professional experience at MUFG Union Bank, N.A., where she occupied various executive-level roles, such as Executive Vice President and Head of the Private Bank at Union Bank. During her time at Union Bank, she helped boost the performance of Union Bank’s Wealth Management.

At the moment, Curran is also on the Board of Directors, Audit Committee, and Enterprise Risk Committee of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC).

“We are very excited to have Mary Curran join IIP’s board,” Alan Gold, Executive Chairman of IIP said in a statement. “Mary brings a wealth of experience and executive leadership from the financial services industry, in addition to public company board-level expertise. With her breadth of experience and proven success in developing highly effective risk management strategies and driving improvements in business performance, we look forward to her contributions as IIP continues to execute on its business model of being the leading provider of real estate capital for the regulated medical cannabis industry.”

Innovative Industrial closed Monday’s session 1.21% lower at $73.44 per share.

Posted-In: Mary Allis CurranCannabis News Management Markets Best of Benzinga

4 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session