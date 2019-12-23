Market Overview

Valens GroWorks, Emerald Health Sign Extraction, White Label Agreement
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 23, 2019 2:07pm
Valens GroWorks Corp (TSXV: VLNS) (OTC: VLNCF) announced an extraction and white label agreement with Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (OTC: EMHTF) on Monday. 

The agreement's initial term is four years. Emerald Health will supply Valens with 10,000 kg of cannabis and hemp biomass annually. In addition to offering Emerald Health its extraction services, Valens will provide several white-label services such as formulation, mixing and filling for product formats.

Valens said it expects to obtain and start processing the first shipment from Emerald Health in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

At the same time, Valens announced it has signed a multiyear product supply agreement with Dynaleo Inc. under which it will supply Dynaleo with distillate or SōRSE emulsions containing a minimum of 40 kg of active THC or CBD cannabinoids to be used in the manufacturing of edibles.

In the third and fourth years of the agreement, Dynaleo will buy a minimum of 50 kg and 75kg of active THC or CBD cannabinoids from Valens in distillate or SōRSE emulsions, respectively.

In addition, Valens reported it has attained final regulatory approval for a ticker symbol change on the OTCQX exchange, where it began Monday under the symbol "VLNCF." This change is part of the company’s rebranding, Valens said.

The stock was trading 2.43% higher at $2.35 at the time of publication. 

Posted-In: Cannabis Extraction CBD Dynaelo ediblesCannabis News Contracts Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Michigan Poised To Be 'Huge National Player' In Legal Cannabis, Says State's Top Regulator

The first recreational marijuana dispensaries opened in Michigan Dec. 1, and supply issues weren’t far behind.  That was inevitable, Andrew ... read more

A Snapshot Of America's Medical Marijuana Markets: Florida

Florida voters legalized medical cannabis on Nov. 8, 2016. Since then, the state has made significant strides in market growth and product ... read more

Did You Say Liquid Weed? New Technology Promises To Deliver Flavorless, Odorless, Water Soluble THC

Liquid cannabis is here...kind of. A new product called ALT (an acronym for Advanced Liquid Technology) has hit the market, fusing nature with science. The ... read more
