CDC Says 12M Americans Drove Under The Influence Of Marijuana In 2018
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 20, 2019 11:34am   Comments
CDC Says 12M Americans Drove Under The Influence Of Marijuana In 2018

Around 12 million U.S. residents 16 and older admitted to driving under the influence of marijuana in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Around 2.3 million, or 0.9% of the age group, reported driving under the influence of illicit drugs other than marijuana in the last 12 months.

Driving under the influence was more common among males and people ages 16-24, the CDC said. 

The prevalence of driving high is still lower than the 8% (20.5 million) people who admitted driving under the influence of alcohol in 2018.

In 2018, it's estimated that 10,511 driving deaths were fueled by alcohol, according to the CDC.

While the impairing effects of alcohol are familiar, the effects of illegal substances on driving are not well-researched, the federal agency said. 

“Impaired driving is a serious public health concern that needs to be addressed to safeguard the health and safety of all who use the road, including drivers, passengers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists. “

