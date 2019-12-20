Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report

In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1.

In the first two weeks of December, more than $3 million in marijuana was sold at recreational retailers, which accounted for $515,051 in tax revenue.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of Dec. 9-13 and its adult-use licensing report for the period of Dec. 8-14. Here are the results:

Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

Greenspace Enterprises, LLC, Provisioning Center

Parkhurst Services, LLC, Grower Class A, Provisioning Center

House of Verde, LLC, Grower Class C

Kings Landing, LLC, Processor, Provisioning Center

ReLeaf RX, LLC, Grower Class A

Greencraft, LLC, Grower Class A

Holistic Products and Technologies, LLC, Provisioning Center

TBSX Ventures, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center

Lucid Detroit, Inc., Provisioning Center

Devi Tireman, LLC, Provisioning Center

West Fort Holdings, LL, Grower Class A, Provisioning Center

West Bloomfield Commercial Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class B, Provisioning Center

MC3 Botanicals, Inc., Grower Class B

NX Meds 2, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility

HPHL, LLC, Provisioning Center,

HPHL Growing, LLC, Grower Class C

Kiezi Group, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor

Licensure Approved

Blumfield Secure Transport, LLC, Secure Transporter, ST-000032

SPMI, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000306

River Flats AG, LLC, Grower Class A, GR-A-000054

Amendments

Harper Ventures, LLC

Palmatier Enterprises, LLC

Renewals Approved

Palmatier Enterprises, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility

D. Savage, LLC, Provisioning Center

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Adult-use Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

Parma Partners, Inc., Marihuana Retailer

Cultivate MI Solutions, Marihuana Event Organizer

Riverside Provisioning LLC, Marihuana Retailer

RIGHT HAND EQUITY GROUP, LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness

Best Lyfe LLC, Designated Consumption, Establishment, Marihuana Event Organizer, Marihuana Microbusiness

QPS 20327 Groesbeck LLC, Designated Consumption, Establishment, Marihuana Event Organizer, Marihuana Retailer

Fresh Coast Provisioning, LLC, Marihuana Retailer

QPS Michigan Holdings LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Designated Consumption, Establishment, Marihuana Event Organizer, Marihuana Processor, Marihuana Retailer

Capital Transport, LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter

WL Green Ventures Inc, Marihuana Retailer

The Happiest Camper LLC, Marihuana Retailer

Northern Specialty Provisioning Limited Partnership, Marihuana Retailer

VB Chesaning LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Processor

KISA Enterprises MI LLC, Marihuana Retailer

Driven Grow LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower,

Greenguard Transport, Marihuana Secure Transporter

GREEN ACRES WELLNESS CENTER, LLC, Marihuana Retailer

Licensure Approved