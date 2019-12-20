Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1.
In the first two weeks of December, more than $3 million in marijuana was sold at recreational retailers, which accounted for $515,051 in tax revenue.
The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of Dec. 9-13 and its adult-use licensing report for the period of Dec. 8-14. Here are the results:
Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report
Prequalifications Approved
- Greenspace Enterprises, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Parkhurst Services, LLC, Grower Class A, Provisioning Center
- House of Verde, LLC, Grower Class C
- Kings Landing, LLC, Processor, Provisioning Center
- ReLeaf RX, LLC, Grower Class A
- Greencraft, LLC, Grower Class A
- Holistic Products and Technologies, LLC, Provisioning Center
- TBSX Ventures, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center
- Lucid Detroit, Inc., Provisioning Center
- Devi Tireman, LLC, Provisioning Center
- West Fort Holdings, LL, Grower Class A, Provisioning Center
- West Bloomfield Commercial Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class B, Provisioning Center
- MC3 Botanicals, Inc., Grower Class B
- NX Meds 2, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility
- HPHL, LLC, Provisioning Center,
- HPHL Growing, LLC, Grower Class C
- Kiezi Group, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor
Licensure Approved
- Blumfield Secure Transport, LLC, Secure Transporter, ST-000032
- SPMI, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000306
- River Flats AG, LLC, Grower Class A, GR-A-000054
Amendments
- Harper Ventures, LLC
- Palmatier Enterprises, LLC
Renewals Approved
- Palmatier Enterprises, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility
- D. Savage, LLC, Provisioning Center
Adult-use Licensing Report
Prequalifications Approved
- Parma Partners, Inc., Marihuana Retailer
- Cultivate MI Solutions, Marihuana Event Organizer
- Riverside Provisioning LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- RIGHT HAND EQUITY GROUP, LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
- Best Lyfe LLC, Designated Consumption, Establishment, Marihuana Event Organizer, Marihuana Microbusiness
- QPS 20327 Groesbeck LLC, Designated Consumption, Establishment, Marihuana Event Organizer, Marihuana Retailer
- Fresh Coast Provisioning, LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- QPS Michigan Holdings LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Designated Consumption, Establishment, Marihuana Event Organizer, Marihuana Processor, Marihuana Retailer
- Capital Transport, LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter
- WL Green Ventures Inc, Marihuana Retailer
- The Happiest Camper LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- Northern Specialty Provisioning Limited Partnership, Marihuana Retailer
- VB Chesaning LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Processor
- KISA Enterprises MI LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- Driven Grow LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower,
- Greenguard Transport, Marihuana Secure Transporter
- GREEN ACRES WELLNESS CENTER, LLC, Marihuana Retailer
Licensure Approved
- All Green Transport, LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter, All Green Transport, LLCAU-ST-000102
- Nature's ReLeaf Burton, Inc., Marihuana Retailer, Nature's ReLeaf Burton, Inc.
