Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 20, 2019 9:44am   Comments
Share:
Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report

In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1.

In the first two weeks of December, more than $3 million in marijuana was sold at recreational retailers, which accounted for $515,051 in tax revenue.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of Dec. 9-13 and its adult-use licensing report for the period of Dec. 8-14. Here are the results:

Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

  • Greenspace Enterprises, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Parkhurst Services, LLC, Grower Class A, Provisioning Center
  • House of Verde, LLC, Grower Class C
  • Kings Landing, LLC, Processor, Provisioning Center
  • ReLeaf RX, LLC, Grower Class A
  • Greencraft, LLC, Grower Class A
  • Holistic Products and Technologies, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • TBSX Ventures, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center
  • Lucid Detroit, Inc., Provisioning Center
  • Devi Tireman, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • West Fort Holdings, LL, Grower Class A, Provisioning Center
  • West Bloomfield Commercial Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class B, Provisioning Center
  • MC3 Botanicals, Inc., Grower Class B
  • NX Meds 2, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility
  • HPHL, LLC, Provisioning Center,
  • HPHL Growing, LLC, Grower Class C
  • Kiezi Group, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor

Licensure Approved

  • Blumfield Secure Transport, LLC, Secure Transporter, ST-000032
  • SPMI, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000306
  • River Flats AG, LLC, Grower Class A, GR-A-000054

Amendments

  • Harper Ventures, LLC
  • Palmatier Enterprises, LLC

Renewals Approved

  • Palmatier Enterprises, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility
  • D. Savage, LLC, Provisioning Center

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Adult-use Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

  • Parma Partners, Inc., Marihuana Retailer
  • Cultivate MI Solutions, Marihuana Event Organizer
  • Riverside Provisioning LLC, Marihuana Retailer
  • RIGHT HAND EQUITY GROUP, LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
  • Best Lyfe LLC, Designated Consumption, Establishment, Marihuana Event Organizer, Marihuana Microbusiness
  • QPS 20327 Groesbeck LLC, Designated Consumption, Establishment, Marihuana Event Organizer, Marihuana Retailer
  • Fresh Coast Provisioning, LLC, Marihuana Retailer
  • QPS Michigan Holdings LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Designated Consumption, Establishment, Marihuana Event Organizer, Marihuana Processor, Marihuana Retailer
  • Capital Transport, LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter
  • WL Green Ventures Inc, Marihuana Retailer
  • The Happiest Camper LLC, Marihuana Retailer
  • Northern Specialty Provisioning Limited Partnership, Marihuana Retailer
  • VB Chesaning LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Processor
  • KISA Enterprises MI LLC, Marihuana Retailer
  • Driven Grow LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower,
  • Greenguard Transport, Marihuana Secure Transporter
  • GREEN ACRES WELLNESS CENTER, LLC, Marihuana Retailer

Licensure Approved

  • All Green Transport, LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter, All Green Transport, LLCAU-ST-000102
  • Nature's ReLeaf Burton, Inc., Marihuana Retailer, Nature's ReLeaf Burton, Inc.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.05
-0.02
- 0.12%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.56
-0.005
- 0.04%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.78
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$320.87
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Michigan Poised To Be 'Huge National Player' In Legal Cannabis, Says State's Top Regulator

The first recreational marijuana dispensaries opened in Michigan Dec. 1, and supply issues weren’t far behind.  That was inevitable, Andrew ... read more

A Snapshot Of America's Medical Marijuana Markets: Florida

Florida voters legalized medical cannabis on Nov. 8, 2016. Since then, the state has made significant strides in market growth and product ... read more

Did You Say Liquid Weed? New Technology Promises To Deliver Flavorless, Odorless, Water Soluble THC

Liquid cannabis is here...kind of. A new product called ALT (an acronym for Advanced Liquid Technology) has hit the market, fusing nature with science. The ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Boeing Supplier Spirit AeroSystems Halts 737 Max Production, Says 50% Of Revenue Affected