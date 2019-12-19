Data: Cannabis M&A And Raises Tanking Hard As 2020 Approaches
The Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker is an information service that monitors capital raise and M&A activity in the legal cannabis industry. Analyzing within 12 key industry sectors, the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker provides cannabis companies, investors, and acquirers with the data, trends, and intelligence they need to make informed decisions regarding deal valuations, terms, and structures. Since its inception, the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker has tracked and analyzed more than 2,400 capital raises totaling over $29 billion as well as more than 900 M&A transactions. Find it exclusively on Benzinga Cannabis every week!
INVESTMENT AND M&A ACTIVITY IN THE CANNABIS INDUSTRY
12/09/2019 - 12/13/2019
CAPITAL RAISES
- We recorded only 2 capital raises for the week ended December 13th, vs. 7 in the year-ago period.
- Of these, Cresco Labs reported a $50M sale-lease back transaction, continuing a trend which we have been writing about where more cannabis operators are using this type of structure to remove and monetize real estate from their balance sheets.
MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS
- No M&A deals were recorded this period.
- We are seeing more M&A deals unwind as market conditions have changed dramatically since many of these deals were announced.
- Deals that were formed within the last year are now considered to be unacceptable from a valuation and dilution perspective for the announced buyers.
WEEKLY SUMMARY
CAPITAL RAISES
YEAR-TO-DATE SUMMARY
CAPITAL RAISES
Capital Raises by Week
Capital Raises by Sector
MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS
M&A Activity by Week
M&A Activity by Sector
See Also: Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker: Investment And M&A Remain Very Low, Compared To 2018
Photo by Javier Hasse.
The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.
Posted-In: Cannabis Deals Cannabis M&A Scott Greiper Viridian Viridian CapitalCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.