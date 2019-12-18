Panaxia Reports Positive Results From Medical Marijuana Clinical Trial

Medical cannabis product manufacturer Panaxia Labs Israel reported positive results Wednesday from a clinical trial that evaluated the bioavailability and safety of several new delivery methods for its medical cannabis products.

The trial successfully met its primary objectives, the company said.

The results showed the efficacy of absorption in the blood and safety of tablets, suppositories and inhaled cannabis extract, according to Panaxia Labs.

Panaxia said it plans to obtain regulatory approval for various formats of its products in Israel and some European countries.

The company's sublingual tablets have a better absorption rate and lower variance than the industry's gold standard, Sativex, according to Panaxia.

"These clinical trial results are a significant achievement, demonstrating our R&D capabilities and positions Panaxia as one of the leaders in the industry worldwide," CEO Dr. Dadi Segal said in a statement. "As far as we know, Panaxia is the only Israeli medical cannabis company that has carried out such a comprehensive clinical trial to evaluate its products, and that has scientific proof of their bioavailability and safety.”

Panaxia Israel is part of the pharmaceutical group of the Segal family and produces more than 600 pharmaceutical products that are distributed across 30 countries.