Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fire & Flower Reports Q3 Net Income Of $10.2M
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 17, 2019 12:45pm   Comments
Share:
Fire & Flower Reports Q3 Net Income Of $10.2M

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX:FAF) (OTC: FFLWF) reported Tuesday third-quarter revenue of $13.7 million at a gross profit of 34.7%, compared to revenue of $11.1 million at a gross profit of 36.5% in the previous quarter.

The company also posted a net comprehensive income of $10.2 million, or 7 cents per share on a fully diluted basis, versus a net loss of $22.55 million, or a loss of 30 cents per basic and diluted share in the same quarter of 2018.

Net income for the quarter was due to gains achieved in other income on the revaluation of the derivative liabilities connected with the convertible debentures.

The company also noted some important quarterly milestones such as operating 30 cannabis retail stores across four provinces, closing on the strategic investment with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., finalizing asset purchase agreements with subsidiaries of Cannabis Cowboy Inc. related to eight cannabis retail stores.

"With the emerging Canadian cannabis industry facing headwinds, Fire & Flower continues to deliver a track record of growth and meeting our objectives" said Trevor Fencott, Fire & Flower's CEO. "We anticipate meeting our goal of 45 open and operating stores by the end of our fiscal year. Our industry-leading Spark Perks members program ensures that our customers are engaged with the Fire & Flower brand as their cannabis retailer of choice."

Fire & Flower's stock closed Monday’s session at 69 cents per share.

Related Links:

One Year Later: How Every Major Cannabis Stock Has Performed Since Canadian Legalization

Fire & Flower Increases Alberta Retail Footprint, Acquires 8 Retail Store Locations

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FFLWF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 12, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 11, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 5, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 2, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 27, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 26, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.68
-0.4171
- 3.45%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.89
-0.1711
- 2.42%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.23
-0.2772
- 1.58%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$319.98
0.485
+ 0.15%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Hexo Posts Higher Year-Over-Year Q1 Net Loss

HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) reported first-quarter net revenue of CA$14.5 million ($11.05 million) Monday, down from CA$15.4 million in the previous ... read more

Why Production Costs Could Lead To 'Carnage' In Canadian Market

In late November, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) (TSE: ACB) CEO Terry Booth told BNN Bloomberg that his company has its sights set on the United ... read more

The SAFE Act Could Be 2020's Biggest Cannabis Catalyst

Cannabis investors are hoping Canada’s Cannabis 2.0 will help improve sales growth and profitability in 2020 after a disappointing 2019. Yet the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Tilray Launches Canadian Cannabis 2.0 Products, Completes First Export Of Medical Cannabis Extract To Switzerland