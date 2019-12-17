Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tilray Launches Canadian Cannabis 2.0 Products, Completes First Export Of Medical Cannabis Extract To Switzerland
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 17, 2019 12:31pm   Comments
Share:
Tilray Launches Canadian Cannabis 2.0 Products, Completes First Export Of Medical Cannabis Extract To Switzerland

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) subsidiary High Park Holdings Ltd. announced its line of Cannabis 2.0 products Tuesday. 

The company’s new products include the confectionery brand Chowie Wowie, wellness brand Rmdy and the beverage brand Everie, which was developed by Fluent, High Park's joint venture with Labatt Breweries of Canada. 

High Park will also introduce the U.S. brands Marley Natural and Goodship in the Canadian market, the company said. 

Chowie Wowie will offer cannabis-infused chocolates and gummies, with both THC and CBD choices. Rmdy will offer cannabis mints, melts and all-in-one vape pens, while Goodship will introduce itself to the Canadian market with cannabis-infused gourmet chocolates, cooking oil and mints in both THC and CBD varieties.  

Everie produces non-alcoholic CBD-infused beverages, while Canaca offers all-in-one vape pens and vape cartridges with pure cannabis THC distillate.

Marley Natural's Marley Green vape cartridges contain CO2 winterized hybrid cannabis oil.

The lineup of Cannabis 2.0 products shipped Monday and is expected to hit shelves at the beginning of 2020, according to Tilray. 

“The evolution of the High Park brand portfolio has been in the works over the past year as our team of leading experts conducted research studies on new product formulations and consumer preferences,” Adine Fabiani-Carter, High Park’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

“We’ve developed unique brands and products giving Canadian consumers more choice and, most importantly, access to safe, regulated and quality-tested products.”

Related Link: Cannabis 2.0: The Companies Entering Canada's New Edible, Concentrate, Topical Market

Tilray Exports Medical Cannabis Extract To Switzerland 

Tilray also announced Tuesday that it has successfully exported medical cannabis extracts to Switzerland.

This makes Switzerland the 14th country to distribute Tilray's medical cannabis products. 

Tilray said it obtained import and export permits at the beginning of December, and the first shipment arrived in the country Dec. 13. The company also plans to export dried medical cannabis to Switzerland.

“We’re proud to deliver Tilray’s medical cannabis to Swiss patients in need as we continue our expansion into Europe and around the globe,” Sascha Mielcarek, Tilray’s managing director in Europe, said in a statement.

“Tilray is committed to quality and patient safety and we look forward to significantly improving the quality of lives of Swiss patients through our medical cannabis products.”

Tilray announced last week that it obtained GMP certification for its European Union campus in Portugal, which will enable the company to supply cannabis products to international markets. 

The stock was down 1.15% at $18 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Tilray, Privateer Holdings Close Merger Deal

Why Production Costs Could Lead To 'Carnage' In Canadian Market

Photo courtesy of Tilray. 

Posted-In: Cannabis 2.0 High ParkCannabis News Global Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TLRY)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
10 Stocks With At Least 30% Borrow Fees
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: Peru Rolls Out Sales, Uruguay Updates Rules, MLB Stops Testing Players, Canopy Hires New CEO
Tilray, Privateer Holdings Close Merger Deal
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 12, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.69
-0.41
- 3.39%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.89
-0.1711
- 2.42%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.21
-0.2989
- 1.71%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$319.93
0.44
+ 0.14%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Hexo Posts Higher Year-Over-Year Q1 Net Loss

HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) reported first-quarter net revenue of CA$14.5 million ($11.05 million) Monday, down from CA$15.4 million in the previous ... read more

Why Production Costs Could Lead To 'Carnage' In Canadian Market

In late November, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) (TSE: ACB) CEO Terry Booth told BNN Bloomberg that his company has its sights set on the United ... read more

The SAFE Act Could Be 2020's Biggest Cannabis Catalyst

Cannabis investors are hoping Canada’s Cannabis 2.0 will help improve sales growth and profitability in 2020 after a disappointing 2019. Yet the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Micron Analysts Expect Lukewarm Q1, But Project Coming Inflection In Memory Pricing